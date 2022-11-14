James R. Abbott, 99 years of age, of Springboro, Ohio, formerly of Winchester, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at The Enclave of Springboro Senior Living Community.

James was born on July 22, 1923, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of Malcolm and Viola (Neu) Abbott. After serving in the United States Navy during World War II, James was the owner/operator of the service station in Winchester. He belonged to the Winchester Presbyterian Church. James also belonged to the American Legion, of which he was a Past Commander, the Winchester Masonic Lodge #236 and the Winchester Volunteer Fire Department, of which he served as a past Fire Chief.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Gray) Abbott, who passed away on April 13, 2019; and his brothers, Charles, Ralph, Richard, Paul, and Earl Abbott; as well as his sisters, Frances Abbott and Carol Henke.

James is survived by his sons, Michael (Jeanne) Abbott of Exeter, Rhode Island and Patrick (Melinda) Abbott of Italy; and his daughters Colleen Shoemaker of Winchester and Cathy (Mike) Gill of Centerville; as well as his sister-in-law, Leola Gray of Hamersville, Ohio. James will be especially missed by his four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and his great, great-grandchild.

Private graveside funeral services, officiated by Norine Behm, will be held for the family at the Winchester Cemetery, in Winchester, Ohio. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.