Dennis Keith Stanhope, age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 9, 2022. He was born December 13, 1940, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Leonard E. and Marguerite (nee Paulson) Stanhope. Loving husband of 57 years to Karen Stanhope (nee Farley). Beloved Father of Spencer Stanhope, Lynne Buckingham, Melody (Larry) Willis, and Amy (Kevin) Mason. Cherished Grandfather of Stephen, Robbie, Rebecca, Amber, Kristen, Brooke, Elijah, Rachel, Levi, Emma, Gray, Ella, and Eli. Loving Great-Grandfather of 5. Brother of Eddie Gallemore, and Ron Stanhope. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dennis met Karen at the train station in Dallas, Texas when he was asked to pick her up and bring her to the college office. They both attended Independent Baptist School of the Bible in Dallas, Texas where he graduated in May 1965. They were married January 22, 1966 and moved to Alaska in 1967 where they remained for 11 years, starting Trinity Baptist Mission in Fairbanks, Alaska and teaching in a Christian School.

In 1978, they moved to Oklahoma City where he continued teaching in a Christian School. In 1986, they moved to Milford, Ohio where he taught a few more years before joining H.C. Nutting Company (now Terracon) where he tested concrete for construction projects until retirement.

Dennis and Karen have attended Crosspointe Baptist Church for 30 years where he has ministered in several different compacities. Dennis was always a family man who worked hard to support and encourage his family. He could be found on the sideline cheering for his children and grandchildren. In 2010, Dennis and Karen moved to Peebles, Ohio with their daughter Amy and her family who had purchased a 29-acre farm. Dennis left this world doing what he loved, caring for his animals.

Services took place on November 14, 2022. He was be buried on the family homestead.

In lieu of flowers, Karen would like you to donate to Crosspointe Baptist Church in Dennis’ name to help them continue the Lord’s work.