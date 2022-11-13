It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Lori Hodge Scott, 60, of Amelia, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, surrounded by family, after losing her battle with cancer.

Lori was born on September 10, 1962, to Wayne and Eva Hodge in Plattsburgh, New York. Lori spent her formative years in Peebles, Ohio and graduated from Peebles High School in 1980. Lori joined the United States Army in 1989 and served 6+ years protecting our country. Private First Class, Lori was on the front lines during Desert Storm. During her service, she was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Bronze Service Stars, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal, along with other ribbons and badges.

Lori held various jobs over the years. She spent the past 15 years in Corporate Real Estate as a Portfolio Lease Administrator and Lease Accountant. She loved to work, and her work ethic and dedication was unparalleled, always going above and beyond to assist clients, customers, and co-workers alike.

Lori was an avid lover of her canine companions throughout her life. She enjoyed boating, decorating, fishing, gambling, golfing, and spending time with family and friends. Lori was a huge fan of collegiate and professional sports teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, Kentucky Wildcats, and Cincinnati Bearcats. She also loved going to the beach, even though she was afraid of the “creatures” she couldn’t see and rarely ventured in the water.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Natalie Cox (Jeremy); parents, Wayne, and Eva Hodge; sisters, Michele Toller (Rick) and Lisa Berne (Mike); partner, Pete Glaser; grandsons, Dylan Grooms and Daulton Grooms; nieces, Samantha Lamb (James) and Eden Berne; nephews, Evan Berne and Eric Berne; and extended family including great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her dogs. Her great-grandson, Grayson Grooms arrived three weeks after she passed.

Lori was preceded in death by her sisters, Tammy Hodge and Lynne Singer; maternal grandparents, Erwin and Agnes Macey; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Pauline Hodge; and several of her extended family members and dogs.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 26 from 3-5 p.m. at the American Legion, 122 N. Main Street, Peebles, Ohio. A Military Honor Guard presentation will be held at 4 p.m.

The family requests that donations be made in Lori’s name to the Clermont County Animal Shelter in Batavia, Ohio or the American Cancer Society.

“And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms.”