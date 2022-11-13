Press Release

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the small business holiday shopping season by commissioning a Turkey Hunt – “a Turkey Hunt like no other,” says the Chamber.

“We are very excited to announce this county-wide community event that will provide local businesses foot traffic and two families a free 2-minute shopping spree at one of Adams County’s only locally owned grocery stores,” said Jason Francis, President of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce. “This hunt is a new kind of Turkey Hunt that we hope will drive folks to local businesses to hunt for the letters and shop during this holiday season.”

From November 14 – 30, the Adams County Chamber of Commerce will host the Turkey Hunt throughout Adams County. The “turkeys” are located on yard signs displayed at 13 local businesses. The yard signs have letters that spell out a phrase. Once the letters have been unscrambled, the Chamber encourages hunters to submit their finds online at https://bit.ly/ACTurkeyHunt.

Hunters with the correct phrase will be entered into a drawing for a 2-minute shopping spree at the Save-A-Lot in Peebles on December 7, starting at 1 p.m. The Chamber will give hints each day. Winners will be drawn on December 1 and notified with a phone call.

To learn more about this event, please visit the Adams County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or call (937) 403-0089.

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven organization representing the county’s business community. It originated in 1989 to encourage the improvement, conservation, and development of the physical and economic environments of the county. The Chamber of Commerce acts as a community business advocate, and the staff continually searches for sources to benefit its