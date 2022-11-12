(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982)

Last week we told you a little about Joseph Darlinton, West Union’s first postmaster. He was also one of the first three Adams County Commissioners, a Probate Judge, an Associate Judge and Colonel of the Ohio militia. He served as a Colonel for only eighteen months before being Commissioned brigadier general in March, 1806. He was appointed Clerk of the Adams County Court of Common Pleas in 1802 and held that position for an unprecedented forty-five years.

Prior to Ohio statehood, Darlinton served as Adams County’s representative to the first and second Territorial Legislatures from 1799 to 1802. He also represented Adams County as one of the County’s three delegates to the Ohio Constitutional Convention in November, 1802. After statehood was granted, Darlinton served Adams County as state senator in Ohio’s first legislature which sat in Chillicothe. In 1812 he was appointed a member of the commission that located the site where the permanent state capital of Columbus was established.

Despite his many officers, Darlinton never tired of taking on new challenges. Twice he was elected recorder of Adams County and he had the honor of serving as the only clerk of the Supreme Court of Adams County.

As if he was not busy enough, Darlinton was also a land speculator and developer. It was in the latter part of 1815 that the General had a town of 70 lots surveyed on a parcel of land he owned in the northwestern part of Adams County. The plat of the Village was officially recorded on November 8, 1815. Darlinton named his new town, Winchester, after his hometown of the same name in Virginia. Obviously, the venture was a success and Winchester is still going strongly today.

Of all his various appointments and offices, he served in, Darlinton considered one above them all. That was his position as elder in the Presbyterian Church in West Union. He took that office in 1805 and held it until his death forty-six years later. During those many years he was one of the guiding lights of the congregation that erected the old stone church that stands yet today.

Darlinton had married Sarah Wilson in 1790. She was a wealthy Virginia heiress and “the Belle of the two counties of Frederick and Hampshire”. She is described as having many suitors including the dashing Albert Gallatin. Gallatin, you will remember, was a prominent American statesman and served in the U.S. legislature and as secretary of the treasury under Presidents Jefferson and Madison. He is also considered the founder of American ethnology. According to one historian, Darlinton was better looking than Gallatin and thus “won the lady.” Sarah and Joseph had eight children and have numerous descendants spread throughout the United States.

Darlinton survived two great epidemics of cholera that terrorized West Union in 1835 and 1849. The third epidemic that hit the village in 1851 proved too much for the old general and he succumbed to it August 2 at the age of eighty-six. He was the last victim of the last cholera siege to strike the county seat.