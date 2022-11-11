Submitted News

Cases of abuse, neglect and sickness are a perpetual component of a shelter. The welfare of animals is a need we cannot ignore – especially when, sometimes, it is the only tether between life or death.

“Our board member Vonda Jones noticed a feral mother cat around her home. Purrty was the sole survivor of her last litter. Unfortunately, her mother was hit on the road. With her mother dead, she wandered to Vonda’s house for help. She is very tiny for her age, but she is very sweet. Vonda paid for her spay, and that was two weeks ago. She has had two vaccines. On Tuesday I was chasing her down for her vaccine, on Thursday, the staff reported that she started acting lackluster. By Saturday, she was almost lifeless. We took her to Shawnee Animal Clinic that day, and she was diagnosed with panleukopenia,” said Humane Society of Adams County Director Samara Ackers.

In the past, feline panleukopenia (FP) was a leading cause of death in cats. Feline panleukopenia (FP) is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus. Kittens are most severely affected by the virus. The feline parvovirus infects and kills cells that are rapidly growing and dividing, such as those in the bone marrow, intestines, and the developing fetus.

“She’s had a blood transfusion, and they put her on strong antibiotics. It’s touch-and-go at this point,” said Ackers.

Older cats have a greater chance of survival if adequate treatment is provided early. Since there are no medications capable of killing the virus, intensive care and treatment are critical to support the cat’s health with medications and fluids until its own body and immune system can fight off the virus. Without such supportive care, up to 90% of cats with FP may die. If the cat survives for five days, its chances for recovery are greatly improved.

“Danny was brought to us by a gentleman on S.R 41. I guess it was his neighbors. They moved out and left the cat – it happens everywhere. [According to him], the kids in the neighborhood were picking the cat up by the head and throwing it against things, kicking it, and [abusing it]. We thought we were going to have to euthanize him. He was bad. We combo tested him and he was negative. His mouth is infected, he has bad ulcerations on his tongue just from his infection seeping. It’s going through his nasal cavities, so he’s sneezing blood [and pus]. He’s been on antibiotics, so he’s good to go now for a dental,” said Ackers.

Danny will have to have all of his teeth extracted, aside from one or two.

“A family was driving on S.R. 32 on Saturday and there was a kitten, [who we named Penelope], on the side of the road with a rectal prolapse. It’s an easy fix if you can get it back in. I [was able to push her intestines] halfway in, but she just kept pushing them out, so they transferred her to Shawnee Animal Clinic. She had to be fully sedated, and the veterinarian put two stiches in. Everything looked healthy and she was good to go,” said Akers.

If you would like to donate toward Purrty and Penelope’s medical bills directly, call the Shawnee Animal Clinic at (740) 353-5758.

Cases like these happen every day at the shelter. If you would like to donate toward the treatment of the next at-risk shelter pet, go to https://adamscountyanimals.networkforgood.com/projects/96453-the-animals-still-need-us or donate in-person at the Humane Society of Adams County located at 11481 S.R. 41, West Union, OH 45693.