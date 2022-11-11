By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

On Friday, November 4 before the annual C103 Basketball Kickoff Dinner, Phil Rhonemus was honored by the Southeast District Athletic board with the Golden Whistle Award, an award that recognizes men and women who have provided long and dedicated service as an official.

The Golden Whistle Award honors those who have given countless hours and years in the capacity of an official, one of may components that it takes to enable high school interscholastic athletic to function smoothly.

In Rhonemus’s case, the popular local official has officiated 43 years of volleyball and 48 years of basketball, at the secondary and high school levels.

Rhonemus is pictured above receiving his award from Southeast District Athletic Board member Tony Williams.