Submitted by Anna Armstrong

The North Adams FFA Chapter recently attended the 60th annual Farm Science Review, a three-day agriculture trade and education show that offers landowners, farmers and conservationists the opportunity to learn about the latest agriculture innovations and visit with over 600 exhibitors.

On Wednesday, September 21, the North Adams FFA had the opportunity to take 37 FFA members. With the help of the Adams County Farm Bureau paying for tickets, members had the opportunity to visit with industry leaders, check out new technologies, and visit with some local colleges.