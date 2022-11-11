By Julia McCane-Knox

It is time for fall sweaters, crunchy leaves, and pumpkins! Raise your little pumpkins to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Storytime at 11 a.m. on designated days. In this program, preschoolers (aged 0-5) develop early literacy skills and get ready for kindergarten by singing songs, listening to stories, creating crafts, and participating in fun activities! Join us for our Pumpkin-Themed Storytime on Monday, November 14, at the Manchester Library. In this program, we will sing fall-themed songs, complete a Pumpkin Counting Activity Sheet, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Pooh’s Pumpkin” by Isabel Gaines and “Pumpkin Island” by Arthur Geisert.

Join us for our Native Americans and Pilgrims Storytime on Tuesday, November 15, at the North Adams Library. In this program, we will sing “The Pilgrims” song, create a Popsicle Stick Teepee Craft, play a Pilgrim Hat Matching Game, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “The Very First Thanksgiving Day” by Rhonda Gowler Greene and “One Little, Two Little, Three Little Pilgrims” by B. G. Hennessy.

Flock to our Thanksgiving-Themed Storytime on Wednesday, November 16, at the Peebles Library. In this program, children will sing “If You are Thankful and You Know It,” create a Toilet Paper Roll Turkey Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Thanksgiving for Emily Ann” by Teresa Johnston and “Otis Giving Thanks” by Loren Long.

Gather together for our Thanksgiving-Themed Storytime on Thursday, November 17, at the West Union Library. In this program, we will sing Thanksgiving songs, create a Handprint Turkey Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Clifford’s Thanksgiving” by Norman Bridwell and “1, 2, 3 Thanksgiving!” By W. Nikola-Lisa.

School-age children and teens, catapult yourself to the library for our exciting After School Programs at 3:30 p.m. on designated days! Join us on Wednesday, November 16, at the North Adams Library for our STEAM Program. In this program, we will create Popsicle Stick Catapults to launch ping pong balls. Discover the direction of the fall winds on Wednesday, November 16, at the Peebles Library for our STEAM Program. In this program, we will make Take-Home Turkey Windsocks.

Are you thankful for craft time at your library? Join us on Thursday, November 17, at the Manchester Library for our Thanksgiving Craft! In this program, we will create a Toilet Paper Roll Turkey Craft. Join us on Thursday, November 17, at the West Union Library for our STEAM Program. In this program, we will create Take-Home Thanksgiving Windsocks. Take selfies with your library crafts, post them on Facebook, and tag us! If you love your library, let us know! We love to hear from you.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.