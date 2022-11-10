By Teresa Carr

Information from the National Institute on Aging – Memory, Forgetfulness, and Aging: What’s Normal and What’s Not? – Many older adults worry about their memory and other thinking abilities. For example, they might be concerned about taking longer than before to learn new things, or they may sometimes forget to pay a bill. These changes are usually signs of mild forgetfulness — often a normal part of aging — not serious memory problems.

What’s normal forgetfulness and what’s not? – What’s the difference between normal, age-related forgetfulness and a serious memory problem? It’s normal to forget things once in a while as we age, but serious memory problems make it hard to do everyday things like driving, using the phone, and finding your way home.

Signs that it might be time to talk to a doctor include:

· Asking the same questions over and over again

· Getting lost in places a person knows well

· Having trouble following recipes or directions

· Becoming more confused about time, people, and places

· Not taking care of oneself —eating poorly, not bathing, or behaving unsafely

Tips for dealing with forgetfulness – People with some forgetfulness can use a variety of techniques that may help them stay healthy and deal with changes in their memory and mental skills. Here are some tips:

· Learn a new skill.

· Follow a daily routine.

· Plan tasks, make to-do lists, and use memory tools such as calendars and notes.

· Put your wallet or purse, keys, phone, and glasses in the same place each day.

· Stay involved in activities that can help both the mind and body.

· Volunteer in your community, at a school, or at your place of worship.

· Spend time with friends and family.

· Get enough sleep, generally seven to eight hours each night.

· Exercise and eat well.

· Prevent or control high blood pressure.

· Get help if you feel depressed for weeks at a time.

When to visit the doctor for memory loss – If you, a family member, or friend has problems remembering recent events or thinking clearly, talk with a doctor. He or she may suggest a thorough checkup to see what might be causing the symptoms.

Memory and other thinking problems have many possible causes, including depression, an infection, or medication side effects. Sometimes, the problem can be treated, and cognition improves. Other times, the problem is a brain disorder, such as Alzheimer’s disease, which cannot be reversed.

Finding the cause of the problems is important for determining the best course of action. Once you know the cause, you can make the right treatment plan. People with memory problems should make a follow-up appointment to check their memory every six to 12 months. They can ask a family member, friend, or the doctor’s office to remind them if they’re worried they’ll forget.

