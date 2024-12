On the morning of Sunday, November 6, an Adams County landmark disappeared into thin air. To those who drove up and down Route 52 for years, the familiar sight of the stacks at the J.M. Stuart Station will be no more as those stacks were imploded on Sunday morning, with a large throng of curious onlookers on hand. Photos and videos abounded afterwards on social media from those who were on hand to view the official end of an era. (Photos by Jarrod Mason, Jaylynd Prince and Steve Gee)