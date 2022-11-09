Manchester will host girls, Peebles boys

The North Adams Lady Devils were in scrimmage action on Saturday, November 5, hosting the Fairland Lady Dragons. The Lady Devils will be on the court at Manchester High School this Friday at 8 p.m., facing Fayetteville in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Preview. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Fall sports are now behind us and it’s time for attention to turn to the hardwood and with that in mind, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference has scheduled the dates, times and match ups for their annual Basketball Preview Nights. As always, the preview consists of five contests, each just lasting two quarters of live action, a good opportunity for fans to see their teams in early action and support the conference as well.

For the last few seasons, the match ups at the previews have been determined by the pre-season coaches poll, which is completed at the C103 Radio Basketball Kickoff Dinner, which was held on Friday, November 4 in Winchester.

The SHAC Girls Preview will be held this Friday, November 11, at Manchester High School. The match ups are as follows:

• 5 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester

• 6 p.m.- Ripley vs. Fairfield

• 7 p.m. – Whiteoak vs. Eastern Brown

• 8 p.m.- North Adams vs. Fayetteville

• 9 p.m.- Peebles vs. Lynchburg

The SHAC Boys Preview will take place on Friday, November 18, hosted by Peebles High School. The boys match ups are as follows:

• 5 p.m.- West Union vs. Manchester

• 6 p.m.- Ripley vs. Lynchburg

• 7 p.m.- Fayetteville vs. Fairfield

• 8 p.m.- Peebles vs. Eastern Brown

• 9 p.m.- North Adams vs. Whiteoak

The pre-season SHAC coaches polls/predictions were as follows:

GIRLS

Division I (Big School): 1. Lynchburg 2. North Adams 3. Eastern Brown 4. Fairfield 5. West Union

Division II (Small School): 1. Peebles 2. Fayetteville 3. Whiteoak 4. Ripley 5. Manchester

BOYS

Division I (Big School): 1. North Adams 2. Eastern Brown 3. Fairfield 4. Lynchburg 5. West Union

Division II (Small School): 1. Whiteoak 2. Peebles 3. Fayetteville 4. Ripley 5. Manchester