Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on October 24, 2022 at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Gene Toole.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfer of funds. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Reports for week ending October 21, 2022.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the application for the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund through the U. S. Department of Treasury. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to establish the following new funds: National Opioid #008-509; LATCF-ARPA #006-509. Vote: All aye.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: JFS Building Roof Replacement Project update-Vendor will not commence project pending payment clearance of bank; JFS Building renovations- Health Department can move into building without being completed; JFS can accommodate work during renovations; Assistance from inmate on moving stored equipment; Snow removal- Will be covered by county maintenance; Clerical Specialist- Resumes received; will begin interviews next week.

Ms. Becky Shiveley met with the board to discuss an incident in which her mother required assistance through emergency medical services and was further injured during the call. It was determined that West Union Life Squad responded to the call. Ms. Shiveley was referred to the village for further resolution on the incident.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to rescind Resolution 2022-517 to enter into an agreement with Freedom Linx for telephone dial tone service and digital voice support. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with Clearfly for telephone dial tone services for a term of five (5) years commencing on the date of online service as recommended by Jason Bassett, Freedomlinx. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the placement of a memorial bench in memory of Mr. Louie Fulton near the Sheriff’s Department. The bench will be purchased and placed by the family of Mr. Fulton, who served twelve (12) years as an Adams County Sheriff. Vote: All aye.

Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese and Administrative Assistant Samantha Daniels met with the board to discuss the following issues: 54 calls for service over the past week; 2016 Ford F450 Ambulance update- Squad remains for repairs at Beechmont Ford after check engine light illuminated during Ohio EPA inspection to return to service following emissions repairs; Billing issues- Funding for multi county departments all sent to same bank account; not properly being disbursed to departments creating a loss in revenue for EMS. The board will discuss issue with Auditor Gifford for resolution.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Jared Stricklett as a full-time EMT Basic with Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective October 24, 2022 as recommended by EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the termination of Adams County Emergency Medical Services employees Tanner Warner and Jeffery Coldiron due to inactivity of less than 24 hours of service in thirty (30) days effective October 17, 2022 upon recommendation of EMS Chief Dusty McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Rome Sewer- Pump mixer not working; Inspections of residence systems every three (3) years; County responsible to respond to alarms on residence tanks; Adams County Airport- Large pump, electrical repaired; list of items that need to be corrected/repaired; Community of Rome Compensation for Billing-Will be revisited in early 2023; Winchester Industrial Park- No activity at this time; Adams County Training Center- Stove for restaurant facility to be ordered; hoods can be placed at that time.

Commissioner Ward stated Auditor Gifford is expecting journals that were removed from the county for scanning to be returned on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The board discussed storage option locations and assistance available for unloading.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to recess at 10:23 a.m. for the board to attend the Adams Clermont Solid Waste meeting to be conducted in the Government Center conference room. Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 11:30 a.m.

At 12:45 p.m., the board met with State Representative Brad Wenstrup to tour the Adams County Training Center facility.

The Adams County Airport Authority board members Jose Gonsalez, Dennis Barnd, Sharon Ashley and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley participated in a zoom conference with Steve Potoczak, Delta Airport Consultants, Inc., to discuss the following issues: Parking Lot Change in Grade-Non-AIP eligible, difficult to see after sunset, and a safety issue. Steve Potoczak, Delta Consultants, Inc. proposed fencing/barricade to be placed funded through 2023 Airport Entitlement Funds as a separate project to include a fuel farm. Dennis Barnd stated the grade drop in the parking area allows drainage to move towards the building. Mr. Potoczak stated the area is cost prohibitive to remove pavement for drainage issues and non-eligible for FAA grant reimbursement; however, the 2023 ACIP includes a proposed sidewalk and drain system along the building to divert surface water away from the buildings and taxiway; Airport Beacon Project- Replacement of deteriorated rotating beacon light system eligible for funding through the FAA; would require three (3) estimates to drawdown funding; Adjacent Property- Airport Authority interested in purchasing property located adjacent to the Airport. The purchase would be eligible for FAA reimbursement; however, funding must be advanced by the sponsor. Reimbursement through the FAA could potentially extend a minimum of two (2) years.

A planning meeting with the FAA would be required within the next three (3) months to discuss the purchase of property; Fuel Farm- 2023 FAA Entitlement Funds for fuel farm and sidewalk projects; As-bid drawings in place would escalate project, sidewalk in place as early as summer 2023 with fuel farm in winter 2023/24. Projects require local match to funding with an estimated $18,867.00 to complete the projects; Non-AIP Paving- Crumbling pavement adjoining the T-hangar and private hangars at the airport were removed and replaced during the Apron and Taxiway Project by Brown County Construction as directed by Delta Consultants, Inc. Replacement of the pavement is non-reimbursable under FAA grant funding due to being private property and Brown County Construction has invoiced for the pavement in the amount of $10,078.90. Steve Potoczak and the Airport Authority board members have requested the county cover the cost of replacing the pavement to the private hangars and to be reimbursed by hangar owners through a Through-the-Fence agreement and payments. The Airport Authority are requesting to waive hangar fees to offset the reimbursement costs for the pavement and stated they plan to hold a special meeting with the hangar owners to execute an agreement to present to the Board of Commissioners.

Directors Crystal Keaton and Deborah Plymail, OhioMeansJobs-Adams and Brown Counties, met with the board to discuss workforce development and opportunities within Adams County. An annual report for the GRIT Project Grant Period FY 22-23 was submitted for the board’s review.

Auditor David Gifford, Tammy Brewer and Cheryl Black, Auditor’s Office, met with the board to discuss the following issues: EMS Funding- Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT) are received for billing services of multiple departments to the County banking account under one payment. Payments have been made erroneously to the incorrect department resulting in loss of revenue. The Auditor’s office will contemplate a solution to resolve the issue and assure the payments are allocated to the correct departments; State Auditor’s request for the Board of Elections to utilize purchase orders through County Auditor software system VIP. Commissioner Ward met with Board of Elections staffing for discussion on instituting the process for payments of invoices of the department.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.

In accordance with ORC 121.22 (F) in regard to Open Meetings Act, the Board of Adams County Commissioners met in emergency session on October 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Pell. Commissioner Ward contacted legal counsel prior to the session to ensure compliance with Open Meetings Act and media outlets were notified of the emergency session. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms, Auditor David Gifford and Maintenance Supervisor Terry Johnson were present for the session.

The board was notified that on October 24, 2022 textured wall coverings were removed from the walls of the Probation Training Room, Room 102 in the Adams County Courthouse without their knowledge or permission in violation of ORC 307.01. Due to public health and safety concerns with the potential for contaminants, the room must be closed and access restricted pending testing for contaminants.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to restrict access to Adams County Courthouse Room 102 for further notice pending testing for contaminants potentially released with the removal of textured wall coverings.

Commissioner Pell stated the Board would just like to be safe, and testing for the contaminants is the best option. Commissioner Ward stated concerns of possible exposure of potential contaminants and spreading through the heating and cooling system.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.