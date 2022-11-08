By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was a smooth-running election night here in Adams County. One critical and much-discussed race in the county was for Common Pleas Court Judge with incumbent Judge Brett Spencer and current Adams County Commissioner Barbara Moore.

With early votes of 3,184 (approximately 18% of 17,302 registered voters), Judge Brett Spencer led the race for Adams County Common Pleas Judge. The early voting results were Spencer- 1,762 and Moore-1,324.

The final unofficial results were delivered to the press at 9:53 p.m., reporting the voters’ decision for experience over change. Spencer’s vote tallied 4,489 and Moore’s 4,168, respectively, with some paper votes still being counted. The decision keeps Judge Brett Spencer on the Adams County Common Pleas Court bench.

Look for full election coverage in the upcoming November 13 weekend edition of The People’s Defender.