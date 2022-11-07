SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jacie Swayne

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Scott Swayne, Cassandra Swayne, Janell Spires

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The friendships built off of teams

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Sweating so much

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Breaking the girls soccer record for wins in a season

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Chase Atlantic

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

South Korea

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Black Swan”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Sleeping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Fuji Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

A busy actor

FUTURE PLANS:

Become a successful businesswoman