SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jacie Swayne
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Scott Swayne, Cassandra Swayne, Janell Spires
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The friendships built off of teams
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Sweating so much
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Breaking the girls soccer record for wins in a season
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Chase Atlantic
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
South Korea
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Black Swan”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Sleeping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Fuji Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
A busy actor
FUTURE PLANS:
Become a successful businesswoman