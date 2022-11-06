Alice E. Michael, 86 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Center in Seaman.

Alice was born in Richmond, Virginia, on October 20, 1936, the daughter of the late John and Nettie (Webb) Day. Until her retirement, she worked as a medical assistant for Dr. Salamon, a local dental office, and Shawnee Mental Health. Alice belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell G Michael, who died on July 19, 2012; a grandchild, Anthony Michael; and a brother, Glenn Day. She is survived by her sons, David (Melissa) Michael, and Scott Michael, both of Seaman. Alice will be missed by her five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan­­­­­­ Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Dan Harrison officiatee the service and burial followed in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.