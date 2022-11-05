Dodson answers “get to know” questions

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The People’s Defender reached out to candidates for the Ohio House of Representatives, District 90, to answer a few questions before Tuesday’s election. It’s a busy time for incumbent Representative Brian Baldridge (R) and candidate Andrew Dodson (D), and they both asked us to submit questions in writing. The questions are basic “get to know” inquiries helping voters to learn a bit more about each candidate’s focus and foreseen challenges.

Unfortunately, neither candidate made the Wednesday paper’s deadline for response. However, Mr. Dodson did submit after an extended deadline for the weekend paper. Representative Baldridge did not respond.

Here are Mr. Dodson’s responses.

Q. Please give us a brief history of yourself.

A. I grew up and have lived in Scioto County practically all my life. I attended Shawnee State University and graduated from Ohio University (Athens). I started my own video production company in the early 2000’s and switched to being a full-time photographer about 10 years ago, so I understand the struggles of small business owners in our area. I’m married to my amazing wife Stacy, and together we have four boys, ranging in ages from 23 to 6.

Q. Why are you running for the Ohio House of Representatives?

A. Our current representative hasn’t done enough to revitalize and invest in Southern Ohio. He was potentially running for a third term unopposed – again – and I knew if I didn’t run, nothing would change. He continues to rubber stamp dangerous radical legislation that strips us of rights and suppresses voter turnout . Southern Ohio needs a representative in Columbus that puts our area first and actually represents us and focuses on preserving our freedoms and growing our economy. (https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/news/52262/baldridge-benefited-not-complicit-in-householder-bribery-scheme)

Q. What do you see as the most challenging issues for this office and how will you address them?

A. I think it’s been so long since Southern Ohio had a representative that fought for us, Columbus won’t know what to make of me. Our State Legislature has been described as one of the most corrupt in the country, and our current representative has been part of it for the past four years. It’s time to end the corruption. I want residents to know what goes on in the Statehouse. From the very first week in office, I plan to give weekly updates on what’s going on and what I’m doing to help them. I will implement transparency into the job so that Southern Ohioans can be sure I’m working on their behalf.

Q. What will be your primary focus?

A. My primary focus will be job creation and infrastructure investment. Southern Ohio has the skilled workforce. We just need local jobs. We’ve been missing out on massive manufacturing investments (like Intel and Honda) because we simply don’t have the infrastructure already in place. It’s been a failure to set us up for success by the last couple of representatives that has left us in this predicament. I’ll set out to turn that around the first week in office.

Q. Why are you the best candidate for the job?

A. State Representative isn’t a stepping stone in an aspiring political career. I’m a professional photographer who got drawn into running out of a sense of civic duty to help my area. My only goal is to represent Scioto, Adams, and eastern Brown counties. And that frees me to operate independently from my own political party and to act only in the interest of our area. I have my own small business here, so I understand the issues our local businesses face. My family was also hit hard when COVID shut the economy down, so I also understand what it’s like to struggle. Above all else, I’m a southern Ohioan first and will represent Democrats, Republicans and Independents, because when one of us succeeds, we all succeed.

Information about Representative Baldridge can be found at https://ohiohouse.gov/members/brian-baldridge.