By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Telephone Reassurance is an important wellness check that we offer as a free service to senior citizens in our county. Any senior citizen who lives alone or who may just want a friendly voice to speak to can join our list! A staff member will call every working day just to say hello, or chat for a short time. Others prefer to call our agency to check in daily.

This program also gives a sense of security to family members of the individual participating. Do you know of someone who could benefit from a short daily call just to check in on them? Please call 937-544-3979 and get added to our daily call list!

Participating in Activities You Enjoy As You Age – There are many things you can do to help boost your health as you age, including making healthy food choices and not smoking. But did you know that participating in social and other activities you enjoy can also help support healthy aging?

As you grow older, you may find yourself spending more time at home alone. Being lonely or socially isolated is not good for your overall health. For example, it can increase feelings of depression or anxiety, which can have a negative impact on many other aspects of your health. If you find yourself spending a lot of time alone, try participating in activities you find meaningful — those that create a sense of purpose in your daily life. These can include hobbies, volunteer activities, or time with family and friends.

Activities to consider:

· Play cards or other games with friends in person or online.

· Travel with a group of older adults, such as a retiree group.

· Try different restaurants with your loved ones.

· Listen and share favorite music with your family.

· Join a group interested in a hobby, such as knitting, hiking, birdwatching, painting, or wood carving.

· Take a cooking, art, dance, language, or computer class.

· Try yoga, tai chi, or another new physical activity

· Learn (or relearn) how to play a musical instrument

· Visit local museums. Many offer free group tours and educational programs.

· Take an exercise class or do exercises at home

· Go dancing

· Walk or bicycle with a friend or neighbor

· Take a swimming class

· Practice gratitude and mindfulness

· Cook your favorite healthy meal

· Enjoy the little things, such as a cup of coffee or sunrise

Find the right balance – Everyone has different limits to the amount of time they can spend on social or other activities. What is perfect for one person may be too much for another. You might start by adding one or two activities to your routine and see how you feel. You can always add more. Remember: Participating in activities you enjoy should be fun, not stressful.

Just A Thought: “The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” -Helen Keller