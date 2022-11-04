Submitted News

On Friday, September 23rd, the North Adams FFA took 12 of its members to the District 9 Soil Judging Contest at the Miami University Ecology Research Center. The Soil Judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production and determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses.

Both the Ag team and the Urban team placed first overall.

Members of the Ag Team are Hannah Hesler, Preston Call, Beau Hesler, Cody Hesler, Jasmine Hill and Myla Erwin. Members of the Urban Team are Cameron McCann, Boston Crawford, Anna Armstrong, Liberty Meyer, Shaye Goon and Brooke Newman.