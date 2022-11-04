(By Stephen Kelley from the Peoples Defender, 1982)

The Village of West Union was established by an act of the Ohio legislature on April 13, 1803. Ohio, as a state had been created only two short months previous to this action. Prior to the founding of West Union, the village seat was at the village of Washington located on the west side of the mouth of Ohio Brush Creek. This area is now and owned by the Dayton Power and Light company and is part of the Killen Station construction site.

The new county seat, named West Union by Thomas Kirker was surveyed in the Spring of 1804. The lots were then sold at public auction on May 17 with Jon Lodwick serving as auctioneer. One of the bidders that day was Joseph Darlinton, of the four parcels he bought, he chose to build his home and office on lot number 57 which fronted on east Main Street.

Darlinton was a native of Winchester, Virginia and had moved to northern Kentucky with his wife and two children in 1794. They removed to Adams County about 1797 and then settled in the county seat of Washington after it was founded in 1798. Darlinton was a popular man and before long he was serving his fellow Adams Counties in a number of civic officers. Among his first political appointments were those of Probate Judge and Clerk of the Court of County Commissioners. Darlinton, James Scott and Henry Massie served as the first three commissioners of Adams County.

Being a County official, Darlinton was a party to privileged information. He apparently learned that a new county seat would be created in the interior part of the county. As a result, he bought a large tract of land in 1803 just yards southeast of where West Union was platted the following year. On this land be erected a story and a half log house that overlooked the Beasley Fork valley. After he bought his lots in West Union in 1804, he dismantled his log house and reassembled it on lot 57. This new home was a full two stories high and possessed three imposing stone chimneys.

Because of his many duties connected with his several public offices, Darlington felt compelled to also erect a small, one story log office building on the east side of his home. Both his office and home were completed by July 1804. By that time, he was holding three more offices, that of Associate Judge, Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas and Lieutenant Colonel of the Ohio militia.

Shortly after West Union was founded, a Post Office was established for its citizens. What better individual to appoint as its first postmaster than Joseph Darlinton? He took over that position on July 1, 1804 and held office until October 1, 1811. Things worked differently in those days and office holders, including postmasters, had to provide their own office apace. Therefore, the first post office in West Union was opened and conducted for the first seven years in Darlinton’s small log office. Amazingly, that little log building is still standing near the northwest corner of Main and East Streets. Owned by Mrs. J.R. Liston, it represents the spirit of those hardly pioneers who founded West Union in the unbroken wilderness of southern Ohio one hundred seventy seven years ago.