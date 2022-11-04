By Julia McCane-Knox

‘Tis the season to be reading! Join us for Merry Reading starting on Monday, November 7 at the Adams County Public Libraries. Sign up in the library or on the Beanstack app. Read or listen to books by Saturday, December 10 to earn prizes. Prizes must be picked up by Saturday, December 10. Read 300 pages to earn a level 1 prize. Read 600 pages to earn a level 2 prize. Read 1,000 pages to earn a level 3 prize. Earn up to 3 prizes! Read together to make Holiday memories and encourage lifelong learning.

Build, play, and create with Legos during Adams County Public Library’s Imagination Lab program this November at 3:30 p.m. on designated days: Peebles Library: Saturday, November 5 – Manchester Library: Friday, November 11 – North Adams Library: Friday, November 18 – West Union Library: Friday, November 25.

Raise your children to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Adams County Library Storytimes at 11 a.m. on designated days. This program is designed for preschoolers and features read-aloud stories, songs, rhymes, crafts, and activities. Honor our veterans on Monday, November 7, at the Manchester Library. In this program, preschoolers will sing preschool-level songs, will create a Popsicle Stick Soldier Puppet Craft, and will listen to read-aloud stories, including Daddy’s Boots by Sandra Miller Linhart, Why Do We Celebrate Veterans Day? by Grace Houser, and Hero Mom by Melinda Hardin.

Celebrate Thanksgiving at our Turkey-Themed Storytime on Tuesday, November 8, at the North Adams Library. In this program, children will chant the rhyme “Five Little Turkeys,” will create a Paper Turkey Craft, will play Feed the Turkey, and will listen to read-aloud stories, including “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Turkey” by Lucille Colandro and “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi J. Silvano.

Come to our Thanksgiving-Themed Storytime, on Wednesday, November 8, at the Peebles Library. In this program, children will sing “If You Are Thankful and You Know It,” will create a Handprint Turkey Craft, and will listen to read-aloud stories, including “Turkey Trouble” by Wendy Silvano and “Happy Thanksgiving, Curious George” by H. A. Rey.

Facilitate a love of reading in your little turkeys by bringing them to our Thanksgiving-Themed Storytime on Thursday, November 10, at the West Union Library. In this program, preschoolers will sing Thanksgiving songs, will create a Woven Construction Paper Placemat, and will listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Thanksgiving Mice” by Bethany Roberts and “Thanksgiving is…” by Louise Borden.

Call us for more information about our programs, resources, and services: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359.