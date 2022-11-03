McClellan attends Synergy Conference focused on self-advocacy

Contributing Writer, T.J. McClellan, Venture Productions

Assisted by Sherry Larson, People’s Defender

On October 5, I attended the 2022 Synergy Conference held in Sandusky, Ohio. This year’s theme was “We Thrive Together” and focused on self-advocacy. Keith Huffman, Michael Bailey, and I left at 5 a.m. bound for the conference. Wanda Massie, our provider, drove us.

We first checked in and obtained our nametags because we were already registered. The first session was “Developing the Expeditionary Mindset,” and the keynote speaker was Jeff Evans. He talked about climbing mountains. He has even climbed Mt. Everest in Asia! He emphasized the importance of teamwork and working together and said communication is important. Evans talked about how adversity happens and that we should take it in stride. Whatever happens, a good support system can help you through anything.

The conference provided a stir-fried lunch followed by cheesecake for dessert. It was delicious.

The second session on Day One was “CommUNITY Film Fest – Film Screenings.” It was wonderful seeing the individuals and all they do. The session helped all of us realize that we can succeed with help and encouragement and by working together.

Session three presented technology and how using supports can help people with disabilities to live independently in their apartments or homes. The technology can help individuals who are blind, deaf or those who use wheelchairs. The Ohio Tech Ambassador Network was the same group that presented in Adams County this past June. It was very inspiring.

After the session, we went to Kalahari Resorts to check in our rooms. Keith, Michael, and I roomed together. We went to the indoor water park, and I swam in the Lazy River. I got in the pool with the big waves. It was like the ocean, and the water felt great.

The hotel provided a supper of hamburgers, hot dogs, and brats. I ate a brat and it was really good. Afterward, we needed to rest for the next day’s activities.

On Day Two, we had another tasty breakfast at the hotel and went on to the next session. Speaker Dana Bolles presented “The Sky is the Limit.” Bolles did not have legs; she had tiny arms and used a wheelchair. She works as a mechanical engineer and has held different jobs throughout her 25 years at NASA. She also worked for the Kennedy Space Center. We gave her a standing ovation which I started. She was inspiring and made me feel like there was nothing I couldn’t do and that I could be successful.

The next session was “Self-Direction – the Bigger Picture.” Once again, this session focused on realizing how successful we can be in whatever we choose to do. We can have positive futures and quality lives.

The hotel provided another delicious meal, and the dessert was strawberry shortcake served in a jar.

The final session was “Want More Control and Choice?” It was an opportunity for our SSAs, individuals with disabilities, and families to know and ask about options. I learned about waivers and how they can be self-directed. We learned about ways to help direct ourselves and live successful lives.

Seven hundred and seventy-seven people attended the conference. We departed after the final session and drove home for four and a half hours. We stopped at Cracker Barrel and had another delicious meal on the way home.

I arrived home at 9:30 p.m. I was exhausted but felt good about the conference and importantly, better about myself.