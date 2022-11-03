SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Mason Groves

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Bobby and Elizabeth Groves

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with teammates and coaches

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Nothing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Don’t have a favorite, they’re all great

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Colorado for an elk hunt

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Cars”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Walking Dead

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting, fishing, volunteering at Fire Station 16

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Anything Mexican

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Donald Trump

FUTURE PLANS:

Be a firefighter/EMT/Paramedic, eventually a Trauma One FlightParamedic