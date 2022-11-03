SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Mason Groves
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Bobby and Elizabeth Groves
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with teammates and coaches
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Nothing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Don’t have a favorite, they’re all great
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Colorado for an elk hunt
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Cars”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Walking Dead
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting, fishing, volunteering at Fire Station 16
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Anything Mexican
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Donald Trump
FUTURE PLANS:
Be a firefighter/EMT/Paramedic, eventually a Trauma One FlightParamedic