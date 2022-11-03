Submitted by Anna Armstrong

On Wednesday, September 28, five Members of the North Adams FFA Chapter attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference.

The purpose of OLLC is to focus on advocating for agricultural education, informing students about important issues and preparing them to speak with legislators.

Members had the opportunity to tour the Ohio Capitol Building and meet with North Adams alumni and State Representative Brian Baldridge. During the Conference, members also got the opportunity to act as lobbyists and legislators, and to hear from guest speakers, Ohio State FFA Officers, Aubrey Schwartz, Luke Jennings, Aly Murphy, and Hannah Saun. Members also got to hear from the Director of Agriculture in the State of Ohio, Dorthy Pelanda.

The members of the North Adams FFA Chapter enjoyed their time at the State House, and were glad to have been a part of the conference.