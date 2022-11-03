Submitted News

On October 5, the Manchester High School National Honor Society Students traveled to the Adams County Courthouse to partake in a first-hand experience of visiting the court system, engage in a Mock Trial , and tour the Adams County Jail. This event was hosted and supervised by Judge Brett Spencer, along with his Court staff: Jeana Bailey, Courtney Dickens, Kris Fite, Veronica Grooms, Larry Heller, Crystal Jones, Marla Thompson, and Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

All the MHS students were assigned roles, provided transcripts, and given guidance from Judge Spencer on how they were to pursue their tasks; this included the portrayal of the Judge, Bailiff, Clerk Stenographer, Defendant, Plaintiff, Witnesses, Jurors, Attorneys, and Clerk of Court. MHS Students/Staff were also invited to visit the Jury Room and enjoyed learning the history behind the scenes, as well as, a Q & A session with Judge Spencer. Before leaving the courtroom, public arraignments were conducted and observed.

Continuing with the tour, MHS Students/Staff were then escorted to the Adams County Jail – Main Office, to meet with Sherriff Rogers. He explained the processing of alleged criminals and the layout of the jail. Group photos were taken and then MHS Students/Staff were ushered by MLSD bus driver Kenny Grooms to Frisch’s in West Union for lunch, organized by Managers Tena Nickell and Sonya Grooms.

On October 12, at the MLSD Board of Education monthly meeting, Judge Spencer met with the BOE, Superintendent Nick Roberts, and those in attendance, sharing an overview of the HS Students/Staff’s visit to the Courthouse as well as presenting each participating student with a certificate. A PowerPoint/slide show depicting the very successful field-trip was presented by MLSD Staff/Chaperones: Brittnee Inman/National Honor Society Advisor, SEL Counselor; David Knauff /HS Government; and Caroline Grooms-Lowe/Administrator.

MLSD National Honor Society Students who participated were: Emilee Applegate, Lorna Bell, Daisy Blythe, Jayden Breeze, Shawna Bryant, Jenna Campbell, Kameyl Carter, Connor Darnell, Emma Farley, Eshell Gould, Aaron Lucas, Karson Reaves, Maggie Roberts and Casen White.

MLSD would like to sincerely thank the Adams County Court Staff for making this educational field-trip one to remember for MHS National Honor Society Students.