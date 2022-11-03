Janet Dickey, age 82, of Hillsboro/ Fairfax Community, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman.

She was born March 25, 1940, daughter of the late Cecil Carl and Winnie Lucille (Reno) Brown. On February 5, 1961 she married Lowell Dean Dickey and they were blessed with 50 years of marriage.

Janet was a member of Fairfax United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her three sons, Jeff (Karen) Dickey, Kevin (Sandy) Dickey, and Gary (Nichole) Dickey, all of Hillsboro, daughter, Colleen (John) Wiget of Wilmington; five grandchildren, Joshua (Kristen) Wiget, Jessica (Levi) Studer, Ethan (Kelsey) Dickey, Kelsey (Kaleb) West, and Casey Dunham; three great-grandchildren, Warren Studer, Ellie Wiget, and Klyne West; and a sister, Donna (Jim) VanZant.

In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by husband Lowell, who passed away on July 8, 2011.

Funeral Services will be held at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 1345 St. Rt. 247, Hillsboro, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Fairfax Cemetery, Hillsboro, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro has been entrusted with the arrangements.

cCntributions in Janet’s memory may be made to the Fairfax Cemetery Fund, c/o Stuart Cox, 1009 St. Rt. 247, Hillsboro, OH 45133.