By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Though their teams may not have posted winning records for the 2022 season, a trio of soccer goalkeepers in the county put up some gaudy and impressive numbers,

For the West Union boys, freshman Brylee Mills began his high school career with a busy season between the pipes. His 284 saves on the season ranked him first in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, and according to MaxPreps, first in the state of Ohio and 16th overall in the nation. Mills averaged 18.9 saves per game in his first season with the Dragons.

For the West Union girls soccer squad, junior Jaylynn Mason had a banner year, posting 253 saves, which placed her second overall in the SHAC and again according to MaxPreps, sixth in the state of Ohio. Mason will return next season with the opportunity to set even more goalkeeping records.

Finally, Peebles senior Vanessa Trotter racked up 254 saves for the Lady Indians, which placed her first in the SHAC and ninth in the state of Ohio by MaxPreps statistics. The Lady Indians’ season ended with a sectional tournament loss to Minford but the lady Falcons’ head coach said this about Trotter, “Congrats to their goalie for a superb game, making saves on some very good shots.”

Fall sports statistics can be found on the SHAC website at www.shacathletics.com.