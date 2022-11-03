Holt’s two goals sends Lady Devils to first regional semi

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For the first time in school history, the North Adams High School girls soccer team will be making an appearance in the Division III regional tournament, the “Sweet 16”. The third time was a charm as the Lady Devils knocked off the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates 2-0 on October 27 at Raidiger Field in Waverly, finally breaking through the Wheelersburg curse as the Lady Pirates had beaten North Adams in district championship games in 2016 and 2017 when the Lady Devils were led by Coach Dave D’Avignon.

That all changed last Wednesday night as the Lady Devils offense came from one of their youngest players as freshman forward Emmy Holt scored both goals and the North Adams defense was impenetrable, protecting goalkeeper Harlee Brand, who added yet another shutout to her already record-breaking total this season.

Holt’s first goal came early in the contest when she scored at the 35:03 mark of the first half as Lady Pirates’ goalkeeper Amber Blevins came out to cover a loose ball but Holt was able to pry it loose and get it into the net from point-blank range for a 1-0 North Adams lead. That lead extended to 2-0 with just 52 seconds remaining in the first half when Holt struck again off a nice assist by Hunter Grooms to send her team into the intermission with all the game’s momentum.

The story of the final 40 minutes was an exceptional performance by Brand and the North Adams fullbacks, keeping a potent Wheelersburg offense away for the box and off the board, all leading to a major celebration as the final seconds ticked away on the first soccer district title in school history. The win was also the 15th in a row for the North Adams girls, improving their overall record to 18-1 on the season.

“Our preparation for the tournament started in the regular season for us,” said North Adams head coach Morgan Hendrickson. “Our motto all season has been to focus on the next game, one game at a time. In tournament play, it’s been no different, especially when battling Wheelersburg.”

“In the regular season we faced Burg in our sixth game. We had just come off our loss to Lynchburg and realized that we were not playing our best soccer and that we had to make some changes. We had 10 days of down time between games, giving us time to prepare and make this changes. Assistant Coach David (Shipley) and I constantly preach to the girls that they play the best when they are ‘uncomfortable’. They’re uncomfortable when changes are made and when they have to play positions that maybe they have never played before. That proved true when we switched up our formations and positions and beat Wheelersburg then 2-1.”

“After we beat Rock Hill, we knew this district final was going to be a rematch we were looking for, a rematch of last year’s district semi-final when Burg beat us in overtime,” Hendrickosn continued. “With just two days to prepare we knew exactly what we had to do. We knew Wheelersburg had some strong offensive players that we needed to match, especially Bella Miller who had the OT goal last season that beat us. Raylan Eldridge stepped up to the plate and took on that responsibility and controlled Miller for the entire 80 minutes. The rest of the defense- Laney Ruckel, Tatum Grooms and Jaida Mason played an amazing game, not to mention Harlee in goal.”

“Offensively we knew that we couldn’t play things up the middle, that we had to move the ball from the outside in. That’s exactly what we did to score two in the first half, one in the first five minutes and one in the last minute. We constantly tell our girls that “the first 5 and the last 5” are so important. Teams become vulnerable at the start and finish of each half and that has proven true to this point.”

“Probably one of the best moments of the game was when Hunter Grooms took charge of playing ‘stall ball’,” Hendrickson added. “Jut like in basketball sometimes you have to run some time off the clock. When given the green light, Hunter took the ball into the farthest corner of the field and just shielded it. She held her composure, knowing she was going to take a beating because no one likes for the other team to stall.”

“I can honestly say that this team is a true Cinderella story. Having just 15 players has been a challenge but it hasn’t slowed us down. Having a third of our team as freshmen just adds to how truly remarkable this group is. The greatest feeling was getting to watch my girls celebrate together. The hugs, the chest bumps, the tears…the feeling was indescribable. Getting to celebrate with our community was a picture I’ll never forget.”

Next up in the regional semi-finals for the Lady Devils is another rematch, this time with a fellow member of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and the only team to have beaten North Adams this season, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs. That match up was set for Tuesday, November 1 at Zane Trace High School. Look for a full report in an upcoming edition of The People’s Defender.