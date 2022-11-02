By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

There were a lot of runners from Adams County competing on last weekend’s regional cross-country meet in Pickerington, but only one emerged from the field with a berth in the OHSAA State Meet.

Returning to the state meet will be Peebles junior Samantha Seas, looking to improve on a 22nd place finish in the 2021 state meet. Seas placed third overall in the Division III regional meet on Saturday, setting a new personal record and qualifying for a return trip to state.

“I’m excited to run in another State Cross-Country Meet,” said Samantha. “It’s been fun watching my siblings successfully compete at state championships throughout the years and I’m grateful for my chance to earn a podium spot this year. I’d also like to say thanks to my coach Mrs. (Amanda) Myers, my Dad, my siblings and the Peebles community for all the support.”

Samantha mentioned her siblings running at the highest level and the record is very impressive as seven of her siblings have made state cross-country appearances: Mike, Christina and Lauren as members of the Coldwater Cavaliers, and Daniel, Matt, Jenny and Katy at Peebles High School since the family moved to Adams County.

Peebles XC coach Amanda Myers is also quite excited about Samantha’s trip to state.

If there is a Seas kid in the building, there’s a great chance that Peebles will make an appearance at the state cross-country meet, and this year is no different,” said Myers. “For the second year in a row, Sam placed third in the regional meet. Saturday’s weather and running conditions made for a perfect day to run and Sam’s experience and focused preparation proved beneficial as she easily crossed the finish line. She felt great about her finish and was excited about setting a new PR.”

“She’s ready for one more week of practice and is looking forward to running with the best in the state on Saturday.”

The OHSAA State Meet will be held on Saturday, November 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park near Columbus. Seas and the Division III girls are scheduled to run at 11:45 a.m.