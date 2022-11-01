Be a shepherd

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Recently, I’ve attended discussions and meetings on drug and alcohol prevention in youth and adults. We have plans to help rehabilitate, support, and enable a person the chance(s) for a better and more productive life. However, we continue to wrestle with the methodology and delivery for effective prevention—the stop before the start. Danielle Poe, Adams County Health Department Director of Behavioral Health, is a wealth of information. At one meeting, she informed us why programs like DARE, Drinking Goggles, and Mock Crashes before prom have proven primarily ineffective. The data was intriguing.

These meetings started me thinking about conversations of late about ownership. My husband, Kirk, and I often talk about his former life in the corporate world and discuss why some ideas and transformations work while others fail miserably. Recently, these conversations spurred from the success we see locally with Operation Better Together. Kirk believes because people here own this process and have, as we’ve come to call it, “a seat at the table,” it produces their accomplishments. Simply put, one must have ownership in the process for a successful outcome.

I was listening to Dr. Russell A. Barkley, whose message was, “You do not get to design your children. You are a shepherd, not an engineer.” If I cannot draw out a blueprint dictating who I want my child or a child (or adult) I serve to become and map a way to get there, how can I control the outcome? If what I’m hearing is true, I can’t. I cannot prevent any more than assisting in rehabilitation if a person (adult or child) is unwilling to own the decision to move forward in the process. The notion is that you cannot take credit or blame for what someone owns. As a parent, you have the responsibility and privilege of keeping a child safe, nurtured, loved, and validated. You must guide – even lead, but you cannot invent them. They have been fearfully and wonderfully made with the capacity of free will.

Maybe our discussion should go, “I cannot make decisions for you, nor can I ultimately control your decisions. I cannot own your choices and will not design your path. I can educate, model, assist, and encourage you to make healthy choices. I will be straightforward with you regarding the possible consequences of your actions and protect you to the best of my ability. I will say, ‘No,’ and will risk being unpopular in your eyes. I will love you and promise to remind you that you are cherished and valued. But you own your decisions and the outcome.”

I realize that many children and adults do not have loving parents, guardians, family, or friends that will sit with them and carry on such a conversation. Agency representatives can still reach out with a similar message.

I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’ve had some experience. I wish it were as simple as talking to our kids and others who must choose between healthy and unhealthy behaviors. If there was a scare tactic that worked or a piece of information that would help them walk away from using drugs and alcohol, I’m sure most of us would have exercised it.

Maybe allowing someone to say, “I own it,” will bring nonconformity, self-determination, and the best possible implications of those words. “I will not be led astray.”

Campaigns bring awareness and drive. We must not discount past programs or say they were complete failures because we cannot measure what didn’t happen. We don’t know those who walked away because they were told to “Just say no.” We can’t be sure who didn’t drink and drive on prom night because they watched a mock crash. But we do know many did not take the message seriously.

Perhaps the key to prevention, like anything in life, is to show up and do the work. Keep striving to know better and do better. And when someone is following a positive trajectory, give them ownership and be thankful for your part in the process. There is an idea of catching people doing something right and giving validation. And, if the opposite occurs, hold them responsible, be grateful for your role in the process, and try again. Shepherding is hard work. Have patience, good and faithful servant.