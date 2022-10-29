Nancy Jane Wickerham- Part 3

This week I would like to switch gears a little bit and talk to you about Cargill Wickerham’s mother-in-law, Nancy Jane (Wickerham) Sharpe. Nancy was born September 1, 1837, the daughter of Peter and Elizabeth (Copeland) Wickerham. Besides being Cargill’s mother-in-law, she was also his father’s (John Milligan Wickerham) first cousin. Nancy Jane lived through the Civil War, World War I and died at the age of 98 on February 8 1936. Wouldn’t you love to interview her?

Nancy Jane’s grandparents were Peter and Maria Magdalene (Platter) Wickerham. They were one of the early pioneer families in Adams County.

In 1801, a petition was presented to the Court recommending Peter Wickerham as a “civil citizen and very worthy of the character of an inn keeper,” and that he lives on such part of the road as requires some person to officiate in that capacity.” The petition was granted at four dollars per year. The Inn at Palestine was located between Locust Grove and Peebles on the Limestone Road or Zane’s Trace as it was first known. There Peter built the brick home, the first of its kind in the county. This home is still standing today.

Peter and Marie had been actively involved in the activities of the Underground Railroad most of their life. They had nine children, five girls and four boys. Two of their sons, John Wickerham and Peter Wickerham, were the grandfathers of Cargill Wickerham and his wife Mary Elizabeth Sharpe daughter of Nancy Jane Sharpe. Nancy Jane as a child had assisted with the hiding and guiding of slaves during the cover of night from their home to the next station on their route north to freedom. Nancy Jane married Daniel Sharpe, Jr. whose father, Daniel Sharpe, Sr. (1791-1875) was also a Conductor on the Underground Railroad. If you remember from previous stories one of Daniel Jr.’s sisters, Rhoda Sharpe was the young girl who had eloped with James Mitchell and moved to Logan County, Ohio.

Nancy Jane and her family were living at Wickerham’s Inn the summer of 1863. Like many of us today we remember exactly where we were when John F. Kennedy was killed and when 911 happened. Nancy Jane and her family had been hearing rumors for several days that Morgan’s Raiders had crossed over the Ohio River and might be headed their way. On July 15, 1863 Nancy Jane was all alone with her children as Daniel had gone into Grove (Locust Grove) to see the blacksmith about some work he needed done. Nancy said it was a normal hot summer day when she heard a rider coming up the road dust flying and was yelling at the top of his lungs that Morgan’s Raiders were headed this way. Her heart began to race and panic took over every fiber of her being. It was true, the enemy was coming! They would be passing right in front of their home. Her mind was going in all directions. There wasn’t much time to think as she could see a thick wall of dust approaching.

Nancy grabbed her two children Anna Belle, age 2 and Charles Oscar, age one, and ran as quickly as her legs would carry her and hid in the woods behind the inn. She didn’t have much time to get anything except a small amount of food and some blankets as she could hear the pounding of the horse’s hoofs galloping up the road. She later told how the riders had stopped, ransacked the house, and taken all the food they could find as well as a small amount of clothing. They had only stopped for a short time and didn’t make any attempt to search the grounds or the

woods but were quickly back in their saddles and headed again toward the Grove. Another story indicates that Morgan himself rested at the Inn. Not sure if the latter is correct or not. I am sure there were lots of stories and rumors circulating at the time. The picture attached is the ancestral home of Daniel and Nancy Jane (Wickerham) Sharpe circa 1900 near Unity. Front Row: Edna Wickerham (Elizabeth Sharp Wickerham’s daughter) and Bonnelyn Sharpe (daughter of Ulric Sharp) on Horse Prince; son Charles O. Sharpe holding horse; Daniel and Nancy (Wickerham) Sharpe; Lilian Wickerham; Inez Wickerham (daughters of Elizabeth Sharp Wickerham); Mrs. U. Z. Sharpe (Minnie Ellis); son Ulric Zwingli Sharpe; son Rev. David Steele Sharpe; youngest dau., Eva Blanche Sharpe (seated). Back Row (Left to Right): daughter, Elizabeth Sharpe Wickerham (Cargill’s wife), daughter, Florence Sharpe Campbell; son Robert H. Sharpe; Mrs. Dr. James Wickerham (Margaret Foote); and baby daughter Ruth Copeland Wickerham Bohrer. Note Dr. James Wickerham (1847-1900) was the brother of Nancy (Wickerham) Sharp.