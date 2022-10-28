By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The future of Adams County high school football was on full display on Saturday, October 22 at Freedom Field in West Union as the junior high teams from West Union and Peebles met for the championship of the Southern Ohio Independent League. The Dragons came in undefeated while the Indians entered with two losses, both coming to West Union.

The first half of Saturday’s contest looked like fans were in for a defensive battle. The first score of the game came on an interception return by Peebles’ Josh McClary but the Dragons answered with a touchdown run by West Union’s Kenyan Copas plus a two-point conversion that put West Union up 8-6 at the half.

The close game became nothing of the sort in the second half. The Dragons exploded to score 38 points in the 16 minutes of play to roll to a 46-6 victory to complete an undefeated season.

West Union finished the season at 8-0 while Peebles closes at 5-3.