“Hand over the candy!”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Did you know that early Halloween in America was an act of extortion? “Hand over the candy, or I’ll trash your house!” National Geographic has this and other interesting tidbits about the holiday we’ve come to know and celebrate as Trick or Treat.

The cultural, religious, and occult traditions that represent Halloween span centuries. It began with the Celts over 2000 years ago as a celebration at the end of harvest known as the Festival of Samhain. October 31 was the celebration day and marked the Celtic New Year, referred to as “between years.” On this day, ghosts of the dead were said to walk the earth when the veil between death and life was thinnest. During Samhain, villagers would dress in costumes and light bonfires to drive back the spirits of the dead away from the living.

The Catholic church was growing in Europe and did not appreciate the pagan shenanigans. So, in the 7th century, the church merged Samhain with November 1, All Saint’s Day. All Saint’s Day was a day to honor martyrs and deceased people of faith. It was a “calculated” move on the part of the church because both days focused on the afterlife and survival after death. This move brought more of a following to the church. All Saint’s Day became known as Hallowmas, meaning holy or Mass of the Saints, and the day before, All Hallows Eve, eventually changed to Halloween.

In the 1840s, Irish immigrants brought the tradition and customs of Halloween to America. Customs like bobbing for apples and playing tricks became popular. Pranksters wore masks so they wouldn’t be recognized, even though their tricks were harmless fun.

In the 1930s, Halloween took a spooky and dangerous turn when it grew to outright extortion and vandalism. Storekeepers and homeowners offered treats to hoodlums to get them to stop destroying their property. Eventually, children were encouraged to go door to door on Halloween and receive treats rather than cause trouble.

There you have it – a brief history of Halloween. Stay safe and hand over the candy.