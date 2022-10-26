By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The beat rolls on for the North Adams Lady Devils soccer squad as they find themselves in the Southeast District Division III district championship game after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Rock Hill on Monday night in the district semi-finals.

The win extended the Lady Devils’ winning streak to 14 games and propelled then into the district title game on Thursday, October 27 at 7:30 p.m. on the turf at Waverly High School.

In Monday night’s win, the Lady Devils struck early when Laney Ruckel scored with a Kensley Cornette assist at the 34:50 mark. The Lady Devils kept up the offensive pressure throughout the majority of the half and kept Rock Hill off the board with the aid of some solid work in goal from junior keeper Harlee Brand.

The second North Adams goal of the contest came with 2:05 left in the first half, the 16th of the season for junior Hunter Grooms, sending them to the intermission with a two-goal advantage.

Rock Hill sliced the lead in half at the 35:44 mark of the second half with their first goal of the night, but that was to be their only goal of the night as the Lady Devils held on to advance to the district championship game. The Lady Devils will face perennial district power Wheelersburg, who advanced with an identical 2-1 win over Minford on Monday night. North Adams defeated Wheelersburg in the regular season, 2-1 back on September 10,

The win improved North Adams to 17-1 on the season while Rock Hill’s season closed at 12-3-1.