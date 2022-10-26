George William Hawkins “Bill” passed away October 1, 2022 at his summer cabin in Manchester, Ohio. He was born on July 6, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Clyde Peter Hawkins and Nellie Jane (Chapman) Hawkins of Blue Creek, Ohio.

Bill grew up in the hills of Adams County. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Blue Creek, Ohio. As an adult Bill primarily lived in Bellefontaine, Ohio until his family relocated to the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

He spent most of his life working in the Telecommunications Industry. After retirement, he returned to Adams County and began spending summers in the country and returning to the Tampa area at the first sign of fall.

Travel was something that he was passionate about, and he never missed the opportunity for a road trip out West.

Bill was a lover of the sea and throughout his life he owned numerous fishing boats and for a bit of time worked as a commercial fisherman, he also had his Scuba Diving license. He was a storyteller, and it is certain that all of those who are reading this and knew him can recall a time sitting around swapping stories and playing games.

He was also a wonderful cook and was great at showing his loved ones how much they meant to him with a warm meal and a welcome grin. Above all else, Bill was a loyal friend who will be dearly missed by many.

Bill is survived by his son Ryan Hawkins; life partner, Charolet Ramey, who passed away just days after; step-son Mark Pennington; daughter figures Theresa (Don) Riley and Julie Campos; grandchildren Rachael Harris, Ashley Harris and children, and Harley (Samantha) Harris and children, Alexis Campos; his beloved dog Jade; and more wonderful friends than can be named.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Nellie Hawkins and siblings Robert Hawkins and Georgia Hawkins and his first wife Phyllis Dryden.

Friends and family are invited to join for a memorial service at the Monroe Township Firehouse on November 6 from 2 – 4 p.m.