Submitted by Corbett Phipps

West Union Christian Union Church is happy announce that this year they will gain be the collection center for “Operation Christmas Childs Shoeboxes” for Adams County.

Operation Christmas Child is a worldwide Children’s Project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization headed by Franklin Graham, that collects gift filled show boxes and delivers them to children living in desperate situation around the world. Every day boys and girls worldwide suffer from war, poverty, disease and natural disasters. Operation Christmas Child makes it possible for millions of these children to experience joy through shoeboxes filled with gifts. Last year nearly 11.5 million shoeboxes were delivered to children in over 100 countries.

The West Union Christian Union Church has been packing shoe boxes for over 19 years. This is the ninth year that they will be the Collection Center for all of Adams County. They invite your church, youth group, school group, club or any individual to join us in filling a box. You can use any cardboard shoebox wrapped in Christmas paper (lid and box wrapped separately), plastic tote box or they have gospel opportunity boxes (go boxes) available. A “Go” box is already decorated, ready to be filled. Choose to make a box for a boy or a girl, select the age category 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14, and fill the boxes with a blend of school supplies, hygiene items and toys such as dolls, or soccer balls. Do not put in any liquids, breakables, food, candy, toothpaste, or war related toys.

After you have filled your shoeboxes you can drop them off at the Collection Center in the West Union Christian Union Church Fellowship Hall at 542 East Main Street beginning November 14, at any of the following times:

• Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, November 14, 15, 1 2 – 6 p.m.

• Thursday and Friday, November 17 and 18-, 2 – 5 p.m.

• Saturday, November 19- 9 a.m. – noon

• Sunday, November 20- Noon – 3 p.m.

For a listing of what and what not to put in a shoebox and to see shoebox distribution stories, pictures & videos— visit: samartitanspurse.org/occ.

This year there will be in-person drop off where you can bring your boxes into the Fellowship Hall or if you have COVID concerns someone can come to the parking lot and get your boxes while you remain in your car.

For more information, or if you need boxes, brochures, box labels or posters please call or text Angela Horvath, Collection Center Coordinator at (937) 217-6620.