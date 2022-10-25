Submitted by Anna Armstrong

On Saturday, October 8, the North Adams FFA took eight members to the State Soil Judging Contest at Franklin County Metro Parks.

The Soil Judging CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil and to make decisions when faced with soil related issues that affect agricultural production and determine its potential use for urban, homesite, and other non farm uses. B

Both the Ag Team and the Urban Team placed 10th overall.

Members of the Ag team included Cody Hesler, Preston Call, Hannah Hesler and Jasmine Hill. Members of the Urban team included Anna Armstrong, Boston Crawford, Shaye Goon and Cameron McCann.