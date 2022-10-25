By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The postseason routine continued on October 20 for Coach Katie Ragan and her North Adams Lady Devils volleyball squad, that routine being claiming yet another sectional championship. Entering Division III sectional action as the #9 seed, the Lady Devils hosted the #16 seeded Chesapeake Lady Panthers in a sectional final and made quick work of their visitors, capturing the sectional title in straight sets, 25-10, 25-17, 25-20.

“To me, we looked a little tight and a little timid at times tonight,” said Coach Ragan in her postgame radio spot. “We seemed afraid of messing up but that may have been a product of last year when we were the higher seed in our sectional match and lost and I think our girls may have had a few nerves about that. Even though it wasn’t our best performance, they did take care of business in three sets.”

The opening set was close early until the Lady Devils pulled away on the strength of some strong serving from senior Brea Stout, who nailed eight straight points to give her team a commanding 23-7 lead on their way to taking the first set easily, 25-10.

With senior Riley Richey at the service line, the home team jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the second set only to see the Lady Panthers rally to tie the set at 7 apiece. The two sides traded points with the Lady Devils getting power plays at the net from senior Keetyn Hupp and sophomore Katelynn Boerger and finally pulling away on a trio of service points from freshman Natalie Ragan. Three more service points from Richey from Richey put North Adams on the verge and a Hupp kill was point #25 in a second set victory.

The third set followed much of the same script with the Lady Devils jumping to a big early advantage, the Lady Panthers mounting a comeback, and the Lady Devils answering to take the third set 25-20 and sweep the match in three sets to improve to 16-7 on the season and earn another trip to the district semi-finals.

The North Adams girls were scheduled to be in district action on Tuesday, October 25, battling #4 seeded Nelsonville-York in match that was played at Eastern Pike High School.

“We won’t be favored to win so what do we have to lose, just go for it,” said Coach Ragan.