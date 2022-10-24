Gerald Moore, 74 of Seaman, Ohio, passed away October 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 3, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie Moore. Jr. and Gertrude Brown Moore; brother Greg Moore; sister Nancy Tolle; and grandson Austin Taylor.

He is survived by his wife; Ann Moore of Seaman; one daughter Tara (Chris) Jump of Milford, Ohio, one son, Joseph (Caitlin) Moore of Williamsburg, Ohio; four brothers, Gary (Linda) Moore, Steve Moore, Johnny (Kandy) Moore and Jack (Marie) Moore; three grandchildren, Damien Hammonds of Cincinnati, Ashley (Dylan) Ricketts of Mt Orab and MacKenzie Moore of Seaman; three great grandchildren, Austin “Pete” Ricketts, Blakelynn Ricketts and Bryson Ricketts, all of Mt Orab.

There will be no services at this time. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.