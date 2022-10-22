SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Talia Arey
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Josh and Misty Arey
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Volleyball, Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting dropped on my face from a build at SHL
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Elton John
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Anywhere in Europe
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Help”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Game Of Thrones
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends and family, babysitting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Elliotte McIntire
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend UC and obtain a Business degree