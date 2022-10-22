SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Talia Arey

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Josh and Misty Arey

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Volleyball, Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting dropped on my face from a build at SHL

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Elton John

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Anywhere in Europe

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Help”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Game Of Thrones

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends and family, babysitting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Elliotte McIntire

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend UC and obtain a Business degree