On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, as the sun was setting over Fresno, California, Betty Jean Cole Greene passed into her eternal home at the age of 92. She was born on May 1, 1930, to Orris and Nelle Cole of West Union, Ohio. She graduated from West Union High School, the Class of 1947. Soon after graduation, she went to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio where she met her future husband, George R. Greene. He was the one who tagged her with the name “Betsy” which remained with her from that day forward. In 1959 they relocated from Ohio to California.

Betsy and George were married for 55 yrs. He preceded her in death in 2006. A son Gregory, brother Robert Cole and sister Marie Cole Call have also preceded her in death.

She is survived by son George,Jr, (Rob) and wife Linda, Geoffrey, and daughter-in-law Jane (Gregory’s widow), four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and sisters Mary Lou Ellis and Rosalee Ensminger. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Nazareth House of Fresno for the excellent loving care given to their beloved “Betsy”.

Betsy was a homemaker who loved cooking, watching cooking TV shows, doing cross stitch, and working crossword puzzles. While living in her condo she looked forward to the evening poolside chats with her neighbors.

At Betsy’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. A family Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a local food bank or a no-kill animal shelter.