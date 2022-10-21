SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Cory Reed

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Chris and Casey Reed

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning a basketball district championship my freshman year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New York City

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Empire Strikes Back”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Obi-Wan Kenobi

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Math

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ric Flair

FUTURE PLANS:

Undecided