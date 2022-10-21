SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Cory Reed
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Chris and Casey Reed
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning a basketball district championship my freshman year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New York City
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Empire Strikes Back”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Obi-Wan Kenobi
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Math
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ric Flair
FUTURE PLANS:
Undecided