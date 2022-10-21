“We’re not tired.”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Experience is the hardest yet best teacher for she gives the test and then the lesson,” is one of Judge Brett Spencer’s favorite sayings. He shared that his former brother-in-law said the quote to him when Spencer was only nine years old. At first, he didn’t understand it, but he wrote it down on paper and stuck it to a post in the barn. He looked at it and kept looking until he understood.

Judge Spencer graduated from Ohio State with a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. He shared that he wanted to operate a feedlot but accepted an opportunity as a union ironworker. Through that process, he was able to work with the USDA. But there came a point when Brett Spencer decided to pursue law school. He stated that it wasn’t “ingrained” even though his father was involved in law.

Spencer explained, “I was the only sole practitioner to come out of my class at the University of Toledo.” After his first class, his professor asked him to stay over, telling Spencer, “I’ve read your folder, and I see you’re an ironworker and have worked for the USDA and are a Farm Program Specialist.” His professor told him he was the only one in the class of 144 slated to be a sole practitioner and said, “Here’s what I want to tell you. You know the scales of justice are barely tipped if you look at them. So, when you’re communicating with a client, I want you to have the scales of justice in the background so you can always see them. The point is not to humiliate the other side. The point is not to degrade their integrity. It’s to tip the scales in favor of your client and then leave it alone.” Spencer said this was the first fundamental practical aspect of practicing law, and he carried it forward.

Attorney Spencer practiced law for 14 years in every division with a heavy concentration in probate and juvenile work. He also did much civil work, personal injury, wrongful death, and criminal trial work. He traveled the circuit, which is the four counties that are contiguous to Adams County. He shared fond memories of judges who offered him words of wisdom when he was a young attorney. Eventually, Spencer became the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in Adams County. It was then he realized the gravity of offenses against children.

Assistant Prosecutor Spencer paired with a respected investigator. He stated that they tried many cases and prosecuted many cases. Spencer had the experience of defending those types of cases and prosecuting them, giving him the spectrum of knowledge for both. He said, “Every case resulted in a conviction, of which I’m pretty proud.”

While attending a third grade recital for his son’s class, Spencer noticed the disparity in education for some children. He shared, “I didn’t think it was fair, and I talked about it coming home. My bride asked, ‘What are you going to do about it, Red?’” The following day Spencer visited Judge Wilson, the presiding Common Pleas Court Judge, and they had a long talk. He stated, “My real goal was to change and create a fair playing field for all juveniles.”

The county was inundated with drug issues when he took over the Judgeship in 2005, particularly methamphetamine cases, opioids, and heroin. Spencer explains that they also had loads of jury trials. One thing he found vital was taking care of jurors, and he is proud that his Court recognizes and respects these people who sacrificed to become part of the jury. He said they always have food, and the courtroom stands, including him and his staff, when the jurors enter or depart. He reported that they have never had to cancel a trial for lack of jurors, saying, “We always have enough people to stand tall for the justice system.”

The Court was hit hard by the opioid crisis in 2010. Spencer reported 396 criminal cases. He said, “Rehabilitation wasn’t working, therapeutic sentencing wasn’t working, and one out of every 370 men, women, and children in this county went to prison.” It broke the cycle, and they went from 24 overdose deaths to one the following year. Judge Spencer said that now they can do more therapeutic -there’s a combination and balance to achieve.

Here’s a fun fact – newly elected judges attend judge school. Spencer recalls an instructor who said, “The benefit of being a judge is that you’ll be able to call on friends and foes. If your idea is good for the community, even the foes will get behind it.” Spencer said, “I know there are people that may not be a Brett Spencer fan, but they are still people that make things happen, and we invite them. We’ve created some great programs through the work of the staff, community, and everybody joining in – especially if a child is involved.”

Over the past two years, the Common Pleas Court, in partnership with other organizations, has developed some new and innovative programs. They saw longstanding drug rehabilitation as ineffective. One program currently showing success is the 210 program, which gives incarcerated persons the ability to achieve employment and housing upon their release (roughly 210 days). Spencer said, “Those are the nice things, the exciting things you get to see.” He shared, “When I report here, it never feels like I am reporting for a job. It always feels like I am reporting for an opportunity, and we’ve taken advantage of that.”

Judge Spencer is responsible for supervising an average of 3,684 hearings a year. He stated, “We’ve seen about everything, but occasionally, we get surprised.” There are constructive programs in place and in the planning stages to secure the future of these programs. Spencer shares that the hard pivot was underestimating mental health. Once they realized the impact of mental health issues, the Court was able to work with other agencies and develop programs like the UC Resident’s Program. Spencer said, “The Adams County Health Department was so instrumental in taking that to another level, and people are taking advantage of it.”

One of the recent eye-openers for Judge Spencer was during a visit to Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a boy’s ranch in Morgantown, West Virginia. The need for quality foster care and support was front and center. Judge shares, “That’s the unfinished business – I want to make sure we get underway.” Spencer believes Adams County will have a similar operation. He stated, “The community and especially the faith-based community have stepped up, and I can see that it’s going to be a program that we can do a good warm and soft handoff.” The next challenge will be the youth ranch. The Judge has a plan and believes philanthropic individuals will step up and make it happen. He said, “I’m more encouraged about that than I’ve ever been.”

CASA is another program on the cusp of starting. The Judge stated, “CASA is one of the most exciting things. It’s fascinating. Anytime we can have an advocate for a child that will put eyeballs on that child’s eyeballs, it’s a no-lose situation.” Judge Spencer reports that they have been looking into implementing a family court to address the benefit of the child and the parents. The Supreme Court wants a family court established, which will require training. Spencer stated, “We didn’t think it was fair to the taxpayers to obligate to that back in the spring until the electors of Adams County choose their next judges. If re-elected, we’ll start that basically on November 9th. We’ll begin finalizing the certification and organizing training and be in full force by the spring of 2023.

The Common Pleas Court continually seeks out and learns about programs and resources to help our youth and their families. Spencer stated, “When you look at the people of this community, they know that it is much easier to build a strong child than repair a broken man. And they’re there – they’re ready to go.” He admits that one of the biggest challenges is having the patience it takes to get things organized. Judge credits the coordination of Children’s Services, the Court, the foster parenting program, and the upcoming Summit for informing folks about various programs and resources.

“The county has stood tall,” said Judge Spencer. “We’ve thrown a lot at them from the court system – we’d like to try this – we’d like to try that. When they see it’s for a child’s benefit and their family, they get it. They have been so devoted to what we are trying to do.”

Judge Spencer stressed the importance of explaining the law and how you apply the facts to someone’s case. “First, we want to accomplish fair and impartial justice and make sure every participant receives a fair hearing,” said Spencer. He stated that people might not be in complete agreement because they didn’t get everything they wanted, but they understand. He said, “I think that’s the important part about whoever sits in that chair,” and pointed to the bench.

Much of the interview focused on Judge Spencer’s accomplishments, his dedication to Adams County, and the aspirations he has for the future. When asked about his opponent and the changes she says are needed, Spencer isn’t aware of what changes she would make, except that Moore has said she would rein in court spending. He responded, “It’s kind of interesting to me because my opponent was the one that approved our budgets. In all 17 years of administration, we have been within budget and returned $943,000 through savings and grants, and doing more with less to the county general fund.”

When asked why the county should keep Judge Spencer, he explained that he has practiced extensively every division of every aspect of law and likens that experience to an apprenticeship. He became Adams County Common Pleas Court Judge in 2005. The Court is one of only four courts where the Common Pleas Judge is responsible for Common Pleas, Civil, Criminal, Juvenile, Probate, and Domestic. He said, “Similar to being a union ironworker at one point in my life; they didn’t turn us loose setting corners on buildings until we had gone through rigorous preparation for that moment in time. It’s a little more comforting when someone has the experience, and I’ve seen most issues.”

Judge Spencer has experienced a lot since his nine-year-old self studied a quote on a barn post. He humbly shares stories and lessons he’s learned. Spencer said, “We’ve experienced a lot and proudly represented this county in a trustworthy fashion. We have more to do.” He concludes, “Experience is great if you’re not tired. And we’re not tired.”