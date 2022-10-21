Early days on the Ridge- Part 3

As we continue our story from last week, we will take a glimpse into the life of Donald Cargill Wickerham (1857-1954) whose boyhood was spent growing up on “The Ridge” in Adams County, Ohio. The Ridge was flanked on the south by West Fork Creek, so called because it is a western tributary to the large Ohio Brush Creek and it is bounded on the north by Georges Creek, which meets West Fork around the valley below the east end of the Ridge. Together, these two creeks flow into Ohio Brush Creek. In the early years, as the county was being settled by families from Virginia, Penn. and the Carolina’s there were a score of Ridges that were given specific names. Since “The Ridge” was settled mostly by Covenanters it also became known as Saints Ridge. Today “The Ridge” is known as Nichols Ridge and is located just south of Tranquility off of today’s Route 770.

If you remember “Cargill” as he was called, was the son of John Milligan and Eleanor (Ralston) Wickerham. Cargill was born August 4, 1857 on the old Ralston homestead. Cargill’s great-grandparents were Robert and Nancy (Rolands) Ralston. Circa 1805, they left Rockbridge County, Viriginia and moved to the frontier which at that time was Adams County, Ohio. They settled on 300 acres of land along the West Fork of the Brush Creek of the Ridge. Here they carved out a farm clearing several acres on the most level land. Robert died in 1823 at the age of 47. Nancy passed away in 1865 at the age of 86. Their son, Tom Ralston, born in 1803, married Rebecca Glasgow. Rebecca’s family lived just north of Buck Run which was just a few miles away from the Ridge. Tom bought part of his father’s farm. He lived and raised his family there. Tom and Rebecca’s daughter, Eleanor Ralston married John Milligan Wickerham. John and Eleanor continue to live on the Ridge as their parents before them. Eleanor died in 1891 and John in 1894. John and Eleanor had four sons but only Cargill lived to reach adulthood. Cargill grew up as the only boy in the family with three older sisters. The oldest of his sisters was Lois Ann (called by her nieces and nephews as Aunt Lou) born in 1851, Candace born in 1852 and Victoria “Tora” born in 1855.

As a young boy Cargill performed his chores each morning before school and repeated them again in the evening. His chores consisted of milking the cow, cutting firewood for the cookstove and filling the water bucket from the well. His sisters gathered the eggs, fed the chickens, helped with breakfast and washed the dishes. This was all done before walking to school each day.

In the summer his day started early before daylight. After his morning chores were completed, he headed to the field to help his dad plow, plant, hoe weeds, cut and stack hay or help clear more land that could be used to grow crops. Of course, there were always animals to tend, a wagon wheel to be fixed or a harness to mend. There wasn’t any television or social media back in those days. So, after evening chores and supper was over you might find Cargill resting under his favorite tree, day dreaming, playing ball with some of the neighbor boys, or studying his Bible lesson for Sunday. Cargill also loved to fish down at the creek and build things in his spare time.

Cargill attended the Lower Georges Creek school and never missed a Sunday attending church with his family in the morning and afternoon at the little church in Tranquility. His family and all his relatives were Covenanters. He was brought up under the strict requirements and rules of the church.

In 1883, at the age of 26, Cargill married Mary “Elizabeth” Sharp, the second oldest daughter of Daniel and Nancy (Wickerham) Sharp. Cargill and Elizabeth were second cousins. This was something that was common at that time. Cargill’s father and Elizabeth’s mother were first cousins and their grandfathers were brothers.

Next week we will continue with a little history concerning the family of Mary Elizabeth Sharp.