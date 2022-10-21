“I will always be firm but fair.”

Commissioner Barbara Moore

Candidate for Adams County Common Pleas Judge

I graduated from Capital University Law School in the top 10% of my class. I have been a practicing attorney for almost 25 years. As Assistant prosecutor for over 10 years here in Adams County, I handled some of the most important cases in each court. I take great pride in the cases I successfully handled and protected women, children, and the elderly. That experience greatly influenced me to be aware of the challenges of victims in the legal process. It was an especially great honor to advocate on behalf of children during the time I worked with Adams County Children’s Services.

I have also been trusted by local governments here in Adams County to serve as their magistrate for over 10 years. That is where I developed “firm but fair” to all litigants adhering to the rule of law. I have been chosen to serve on the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Commission on Dispute Resolution. Further I was proud to be appointed by the Republican Party when a County Commissioner seat became vacant. I was then elected by the citizens of Adams County to a full four-year term. I have been Commissioner during a difficult time of great budget deficits and have worked with my colleagues to put the county on a path to prosperity.

I aspire to establish a Court culture of efficiency, professionalism and never losing sight that I work for all the people of Adams County. As Judge, regardless of people’s circumstance or their political party, I will always be firm but fair. I want the Court to be more efficient in the criminal and civil docket so that I can dedicate more time and resources to our children. By devoting time to our children, we can put many of them on a path to becoming successful productive members of our county.

I was prompted to run for Judge by numerous individuals. The chief concern that was repeated to me often is the need for professional civility in our courthouse. I plan for the Court to focus on the business of the court, not focus on other departments and other officials across county government. The people have elected those officials to do their jobs and it will not be my job as Judge to oversee their work. Citizens of this county want a change in leadership.

As an attorney, I have experience firsthand the need for more efficiency as well as timeliness of hearings and decisions. The Court needs to hold hearings when they are scheduled so that parties can rely on getting their day in court. I plan to review all expenditures for waste to ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely.

My opponent likes to talk about his experience. He has been in this position for almost two decades. He has lost focus and perspective. I can bring a new energetic perspective to the Court. I should also note that I have almost a decade more legal experience today as I seek this position than my opponent when he was first elected nearly two decades ago.