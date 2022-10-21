By Julia McCane-Knox

It’s the most spooktacular time of year! Join us for a hair-raising reading event this October. Sign up at the library or online this October and keep track of your reading in the reading log or on the Beanstack app. Read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times. Finish by October 31 to earn candy. Then, join us for Merry Reading starting on Monday, November 7 at the Adams County Public Libraries. Sign up in the library or on Beanstack. Read or listen to books by Saturday, December 10 to earn prizes! Prizes must be picked up by Saturday, December 10. Read 300 pages to earn a level 1 prize. Read 600 pages to earn a level 2 prize. Read 1,000 pages to earn a level 3 prize. Earn up to 3 prizes! Read together to make Holiday memories and encourage lifelong learning.

Raise your children to be lifelong readers by bringing them to Storytime at 11 a.m. on designated days at each Adams County Public Library to build early literacy skills in preschoolers (aged 0 – 5). Come for our Superhero-themed Storytime on Monday, October 24, at the Manchester Library. In this program, children sing songs, create a Superhero Popsicle Craft, and listen to “Emergency Kittens!” by Jody Jensen Shaffer, :Mighty Max: by Harriet Ziefert, and “Hero Dad” by Melinda Hardin.

Come for our Halloween-themed Storytime on Tuesday, October 25 at the North Adams Library. In this program, children sing and chant fang-tastic songs and rhymes, create a Boo Handprint Craft, participate in a Candy Scavenger Hunt, and listen to read-aloud stories, such as “Halloween is Coming” by Cal Everett and “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle. Come to our Fall-themed Storytime on Wednesday, October 26 at the Peebles Librar.! In this program, children sing Halloween-themed songs, create a Hanging Bat Halloween Craft, and listen to ghoul-tastic books, such as “Touch and Feel: Fall” by Scholastic Inc. and “Never Touch a Grumpy Bat!” by Rosie Greening.

Come to our Monster-themed Storytime on Thursday, October 27 at the West Union Library! In this program, children sing magical songs, create a Monster Handprint Craft, and listen to read-aloud stories, including “Eek! Halloween!” by Sandra Boynton and “See, Touch, Feel. Halloween” by Holly Price.

This October, we are offering some bewitching After School Programs at 3:30 p.m. on designated days at each library. Come to our Game Night on Wednesday, October 26 at the Peebles Library. In this ghoulish After School Program, children will play a few rounds of Candy Land as they chat and eat snacks. Come to our Pumpkin Decorating Program on Wednesday, October 26 at the North Adams Library. In this frightfully fun After School Program, kids and teens will make miniature pumpkins with paint and embellishments. Come to our Game Night on Thursday, October 27 at the West Union Library as we will play a few rounds of Trouble, chat, and eat snacks. Zoom on over to the library for craft time on Thursday, October 27,\ at the Manchester Library. In this After School Program, children will make a Paper Plate Witch Craft as they socialize with friends.

