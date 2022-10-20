SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jayden Abbott

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Pablo and Ashley Alonso

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Baseball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning several football Super Bowls throughout my career

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Lil Baby

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Hawaii

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

None listed

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Cops

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Welding Class

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting and fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Pompilios

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Andrew Tate

FUTURE PLANS:

Becoming a Police Officer