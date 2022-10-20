SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jayden Abbott
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Pablo and Ashley Alonso
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Baseball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning several football Super Bowls throughout my career
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Lil Baby
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Hawaii
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
None listed
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Cops
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Welding Class
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting and fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Pompilios
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Andrew Tate
FUTURE PLANS:
Becoming a Police Officer