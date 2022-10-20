The “Lorax” of Adams County

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” (The Lorax)

On October 14, 2022, Barbara Lund passed away at Adams County Regional Medical Center after suffering a stroke the week prior. She was 85 years old. As the news spread, people around Adams County expressed sympathy and sorrow. Holly Johnson, Adams County Director of Economic Development, said, “Barbara Lund was like the Lorax of Adams County and Shawnee Forest.” The Lorax by Dr. Seuss is a story about humans, greed, and the natural environment’s destruction. The Lorax speaks for the trees like Lund spoke for preserving our natural resources.

Adams County Director of Tourism, Tom Cross said he and Lund’s friendship went back over 20 years. He notes Lund’s passion and enthusiasm for worthy causes. She recently stopped by his office to chat, as she was known to do, and made her rounds, including the Defender’s office, where she frequently dropped off press releases and gave us article suggestions.

Lund’s last letter suggested Adams County send a representative to the Covington Conference and have them report to the county. She said we needed to know the new ideas and that the county could benefit from modernizing. Lund quoted Maya Angelou, “When you know better, you do better.” She said, “We already know a lot better, but we are mostly not doing any better.” She also stated, “We are free to make choices, but we are not free from the consequences.” And concluded, “I want good consequences and thus good choices.”

Cross said, “Barbara was a good soul. She agreed and disagreed with many about prescribed burns, protecting local watersheds, Wayne National Forest, Shawnee State Forest, and many other environmental issues.” Lund spent countless hours recording various plants and wildflowers. Cross said, “She was credited with discovering a rare plant in Shawnee Forest.” He shared that Lund gave him his first bird identification book that he uses to this day. Cross said, “Today, the world feels a little empty, and the wildlife and wildflowers of Shawnee Forest lost a true friend. She will be missed.”

Close friends Rachel and Joe Grove shared that Barbara was always willing to share her knowledge with others. Rachel said, “She would stop by our house often, usually bringing fresh produce that she had picked up from a local farmer’s market.” She continued that Barbara always amazed them with her knowledge of flora and fauna. Rachel added, “She tried to attend every local event so that she could offer some input and reconnect with other nature-minded people. She fought non-stop for our state parks advocating that the parks belonged to us and that we should have a say on how they’re managed. Most of all, she enjoyed her birds. She fed them every day, three times a day. She would call and tell us what birds had been showing up and how much they had eaten. She didn’t kill insects or caterpillars because birds rely on them for food. Her greatest gift was sharing her knowledge with others.”

Holly Johnson explained, “Lund taught me so much in my career, and the world is a little less bright today. She was truly one of a kind.”

Amber Grooms and Terry Rigdon fromThe People’s Defender shared that every time Lund would turn to depart from her visit with them, they would tell her to “Have a good day.” She never failed to reply, “You have a better day.” And that’s how she lived, caring a whole awful lot and striving for a better day for all living things, both great and small.