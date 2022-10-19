Peebles finished 12-1 in conference play

Manchester’s Emma Farley (38) gets a return past the outstretched arms of Peebles’ Angel Gray (12) in action for the SHAC match up in Manchester last week. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An outstanding regular season came to a close last week for Coach Annie Gustin and her Peebles Lady Indians varsity volleyball squad, culminating in a small school division title in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference. Sweeping three conference matches last week, the Lady Indians closed their regular season with a 16-6 record, 12-1 in conference action, the only conference loss coming to North Adams.

The Peebles girls picked up wins over Whiteoak on October 11 and Lynchburg on October 14 and sandwiched in between was an October 13 trip to Manchester to face off with the Lady Hounds. The Lady Indians had defeated the Lady Hounds back on September 20 and though they were heavy underdogs the second time around, the Manchester squad put up a valiant effort even though they fell in three sets.

In the first set of Thursday’s match up, the Lady Hounds jumped to a 9-6 lead only to see the visitors rally to tie the set at 15. Just a few points later, the Lady Indians sent senior Summer Bird back to the service line and she reeled off six consecutive points to give her team a 23-16 advantage. With Rylie Young at the serve, the Lady Hounds battled back to within 24-20 but a kill by Peebles’ Caydence Carroll finished off a 25-20 first set win for the visitors.

Again in the second set, the Lady Hounds raced to an early advantage behind the serves of senior Emilee Applegate only to see a 6-0 run by the Lady Indians flip the scoreboard. With some strong play at the net from Angel Gray and Bird, Peebles extended the lead out to 16-12 only to see Manchester rally to tie the set at 16, again with Applegate at the serve. Kills by Gray and Carroll capped a five-point Peebles run, but the Lady Hounds stayed within striking distance after An Emma Farley service ace. With senior Maggie Roberts on serving duties the Lady Hounds pulled within 24-23 but the set ended in Peebles’ favor on a Bird block.

In the third set, it was the Lady Indians who took early control, jumping out 16-3 behind a strong serve effort from Baylie Johnston, but the gritty Lady Hounds, with Harley Rideout firing off three consecutive aces, rallied and cut the deficit down to 19-15. The Lady Indians hung on to their lead and closed out the set with a 25-21 win on another set-ending Carroll kill.

“Manchester is a much improved team and I think they really wanted a win on their Senior Night,” said Coach Gustin in her postgame radio interview. “They played a lot better tonight than when the first time we played them. We have some of the best hitters in my opinion and they did a good job with blocking the whole match, but we have several girls we can go to that can out the ball away for us.”

Summer Bird led the winners with 13 kills, with Caydence Carroll adding 12 kills along with 14 digs. Sophomore Angel Gray had a season-high 9 kills while senior setter Darby Mills dished out 36 assists and had 19 digs. Junior Baylie Johnston contributed 18 digs to the winning effort.

“Angel really showed up tonight and played really well,” added Coach Gustin. “She wants it and you can see it in practice. We had a lot of back row attacks tonight and we had some trouble with the strong Manchester servers. You won’t see Kennedy Dick’s name all over the stat sheets but she is so important in what she does, especially encouraging the rest of the team.”

The Lady Hounds ended their regular season at 6-16 and opened up sectional tournament play on Monday, October 17 with a trip to Portsmouth Notre Dame in Division IV sectional action. The Lady Indians will host a Division III sectional championship game on Thursday, October 20 when they will battle Northwest.

“I wasn’t real happy with our tournament draw but that’s what happens when you give up some losses to teams out of conference that I feel like we should have won,” said Coach Gustin. “I know Northwest is a solid, consistent team and it’s not going to be easy so our girls are going to have to come out and play hard and play smart.”