West Union girls win JH title

The West Union Lady Dragons are the 2022 SHAC Junior High Girls Cross-Country Champions. Front row, from left, Lilly Randolph, Stella Rhonemus, Gracelynn Moti, Raegan Rothwell and Ella Shupert; back row, from left, Coach Josh White, Coach Megan McCarty, Lydia Armstrong, Kaylee Vogler, Coach Tess Holloway and Coach Donnie McCarty. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

The North Adams Green Devils boys were the runners-up in the 2022 SHAC Cross-Country meet. From left, Boston Crawford, Garrett Emerson, Beau Hesler, Cody Hesler, Jimmy Hickey, Ryan Reed, Tyler Reed, Jayce Rothwell and Skylar Stapleton. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

The West Union Lady Dragons placed second in the 2022 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Cross-Country Meet. From left, Makenna Armstrong, Sadie Armstrong, Allie McCarty, Miley Smith and Kaitlyn Vogler. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

Pictured above is the 2022 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Cross-Country All-Conference Team. Front row, from left, Landon Eyre (Whiteoak), Landry Hattan (Fairfield), Christian Price (Whiteoak), Connor Darnell (Manchester), Weston Blair (Whiteoak), Beau Hesler (N. Adams) and Eli Crabtree (Manchester); Back row, from left, Ryan Butcher-Raines (Manchester), Cody Hesler (N. Adams), Wade Evans (Whiteoak), Carter Vogler (Peebles), Nolan Campbell (Fairfield), Tyler Reed (N. Adams), Bryce Van Hoy (Whiteoak) and Larkin Friend (Fairfield). (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A crisp, fall Saturday morning greeted the high school and junior high cross-country runners from the Southern Hills Athletic Conference as they gathered at Ripley High School on October 15 for the annual SHAC meet. A total of 208 runners from the conference’s 10 schools competed on the tough Ripley course and when all was said and done, it was a banner day for runners from Adams County.

Adams County produced a pair of team champions as the North Adams High School girls squad repeated as SHAC champions while the West Union junior high girls also claimed first-place hardware. The county also produced an individual champion as Peebles junior Samantha Seas made it back-to-back high school girls titles. The North Adams High School boys and the West Union High School girls both placed second overall in a successful overall day for the county.

The top 15 runners in each high school race earn All-SHAC honors and four of those spots were claimed by North Adams Lady Devils. Sophomores McKenna Shelton (21:24) and Katelynn Boerger (21:29) places second and third respectively with classmate Anna Armstrong (22:19) finishing ninth. Coming in at #13 was North Adams junior Hunter Grooms (23:15), meaning that the quartet of Lady Devils’ All-SHAC runners will return next season.

“I’m proud beyond measure of what these girls have accomplished,” said North Adams coach Kelly Boerger, now two-time SHAC Coach of the Year. “After winning the league meet last year, I don’t think anyone though we could do it again. Katelynn and Anna are both coming off of serious spring season injuries and three of these girls are dual-sport athletes. Hunter plays soccer while Katelynn and Anna both play volleyball. Most days these girls have to train on their own and that is much more difficult than running with your teammates, but I saw the determination they all had to push themselves, day in and day out, and after the County Meet. I started to really push McKenna, Taylor (Shelton) and Taylor (McIntire) in practice. They responded well to the training and now we’re excited to see how we can do in the upcoming district and regional meets.”

Coming in second in the team standings were the West Union Lady Dragons, who placed two runners in the top 15, sophomore Sadie Armstrong placed eighth (22:15) and senior Makenna Armstrong was 11th (23:04). Just outside the top 15 for West Union was sophomore Miley Smith was placed 16th (23:36).

The cross-country program at Manchester has improved by leaps and bounds in recent seasons and the Lady Hounds had two runners place in the top five in Saturday’s race. Sophomore Emma Hurst placed fourth overall (21:35) and her classmate Madison Lejzerowicz was fifth (21:48).

The Seas family running tradition has become nothing short of legendary in the county and junior Samantha kept that winning tradition alive on Saturday and did it rather easily with her time of 19:21, two full minutes ahead of the second place finisher. The 19:21 was also a personal best for Seas, who will be highly favored for an appearance in this year’s state cross-country meet.

In the high school boys race, Adams County produced eight All-Conference runners, led by Manchester junior Connor Darnell, who ran a personal best of 17:19. North Adams freshman Beau Hesler was sixth (17:52), while the young continued to rule as Manchester freshmen Eli Crabtree (17:57) and Ryan Butcher-Raines (18:01) were seventh and eighth respectively.

North Adams junior Cody Hesler was ninth with a time of 18:14 with Peebles senior Carter Vogler setting a new PR (18:20) and finishing 11th overall. Rounding out the county’s All-SHAC contingent was North Adams senior Tyler Reed, who finished 13th with a time of 18:28).

Whiteoak was the 2022 high school boys team champion, with the North Adams boys placing second.

“Our boys team is also filled with dual-sport athletes and they have had a lot of injuries this season,” said Coach Boerger. “They are such a talented group of runners and I’m thrilled that we were able to bring home the title of runners-up.”

As mentioned earlier, the West Union junior high girls are the 2022 SHAC champions and that was an easy task considering that the Lady Dragons had three of the race’s top five runners- Stella Rhonemus third (12:52), Lydia Armstrong fourth (12:55) and Ella Shupert fifth (13:04). West Union’s Violet Randolph also cracked the race’s top 10, placing 10th with a time of 14:11.

The highest finishers from Adams County in the junior high boys race were both from West Union, Braylon Scarbrough 10th (11:45) and Griffin Brown 11th (11:47).

While the season comes to a close for the junior high runners, the high school runners now aim for bigger and better things, training this week for the district meet, which is scheduled for this Saturday at Rio Grande University.

2022 SHAC XC Team Standings

High School Girls: North Adams 38, West Union 57, Eastern Brown 64, Manchester 91, Fairfield 103

High School Boys: Whiteoak 33, North Adams 52, Fairfield 68, Manchester 68, Peebles 133, West Union 175, Ripley 186

2022 SHAC XC All-Conference Teams

Girls: Samantha Seas (Peebles), McKenna Shelton (N. Adams), Katelynn Boerger (N. Adams), Emma Hurst (Manchester), Madison Lejzerowicz (Manchester), Aylah Humphreys (Fairfield), Brandy Shular (Eastern Brown), Sadie Armstrong (West Union), Anna Armstrong (North Adams), Alexis Deffren (Fayetteville), Makenna Armstrong (West Union), Annie Grimes (Eastern Brown), Hunter Grooms (N. Adams), Claire Ames (Whiteoak), Reese Ruble (Lynchburg)

Boys: Landon Eyre (Whiteoak), Landry Hattan (Fairfield), Christian Price (Whiteoak), Connor Darnell (Manchester), Weston Blair (Whiteoak), Beau Hesler (N. Adams), Eli Crabtree (Manchester), Ryan Butcher-Raines (Manchester), Cody Hesler (N. Adams), Wade Evans (Whiteoak), Carter Vogler (Pebles), Nolan Campbell (Fairfield), Tyler Reed (N. Adams), Bryce Van Hoy (Whiteoak), Larkin Friend (Fairfield)